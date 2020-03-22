The number of officially confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina jumped again Sunday to 255, including the first in Davie County.
There were no confirmed deaths in N.C. from the novel coronavirus with Sunday's update from state Department of Health and Human Services.
The number of cases in Forsyth County remained at 12. There are an additional 18 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.: 11 in Guilford, two in Watauga and one each in Alamance, Davidson and Davie.
In Saturday's briefing, Forsyth Department of Public Health attributed a local case of COVID-19 to community spread, meaning the person contracted the virus without having traveled outside of the county and wasn’t knowingly in close contact with someone who has it.
The number of confirmed cases is likely to be higher than 255 by the end of Sunday, as county health departments provide individual updates after DHHS' daily update is made public between 10-11 a.m.
For example, Davie health officials announced Saturday the county’s first case, but did not disclose the circumstances around how or where that person contracted the virus. Alamance's health department said Saturday there is a second infected individual that DHHS has not confirmed.
On Friday, Winston-Salem State University announced one its non-residential students, meaning a student who does not live on campus, tested positive for COVID-19.
Health officials expect the case total to grow locally now that there is evidence of community spread.
“This is why it is crucial that people practice social distancing, hand washing, refrain from mass gatherings and monitor themselves for signs and symptoms which are cough, fever and shortness of breath,” County health Director Joshua Swift said in a statement Saturday.
“If you believe you have been in contact with someone that has been exposed to COVID-19, voluntarily quarantine yourself. All persons with fever and respiratory symptoms should isolate themselves and call their health-care provider for guidance.”
Although seven of Forsyth’s 12 cases can be attributed to travel or close contact with a person who has the virus, four cases are being investigated by the health department to determine if they are a result of community spread.
The health department has not released any information about where the person who contracted COVID-19 via community spread had visited in recent days, or when they started showing symptoms.
There are cases of the new coronavirus in at least 38 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.
Businesses everywhere are feeling the impact of the orders to close. The number of people filing for unemployment — many of them service industry workers laid off in the last week — is rising rapidly.
At least 6,438 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state as of the Sunday morning briefing. Burlington-based LabCorp announced earlier this week it had the capacity to test 20,000 people a day.
Speaking at a Saturday press briefing, U.S. President Donald Trump said Winston-Salem based Hanesbrands Inc. would begin manufacturing surgical masks in three Latin American plants to help boost supplies amidst a national shortage.
There are more than 22,000 cases of the new coronavirus in the United States, and at least 278 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.
