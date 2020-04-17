Long-term care facilities

These rules are required for nursing homes and encouraged at other long-term care facilities:

  • Cancel communal activities, including group meals
  • Take the temperature of employees and essential personnel when they enter the facility
  • Require specific personal protective equipment in the facility
  • Require close monitoring of residents for COVID-19 health indicators like body temperature

For a detailed state list and FAQ, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/dph and click on COVID-19.

