Going maskless is like driving while drunk
A Tulsa rally attendee said, “I don’t mind going into an arena with the pandemic and the spikes because that’s the beautiful thing about our country.
“I know that I am fully taking on the risks of possible encountering or, you know, being exposed to it but as an American that’s my right.”
More than 10,000 people are killed each year in accidents involving a drunk driver. We know that if you choose to get into a car while drunk, you do so at the risk of your own life and the lives of others.
So what does this have to do with wearing a mask? A primary way COVID-19 spreads is from droplets from our mouths and noses. Wearing a mask blocks most of those droplets from infecting others.
So, if wearing a mask helps to protect ourselves and others from a life-threatening disease, how is it an American right not to do so any more than it is a right to drive a car while driving drunk?
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
DACA recipients need a permanent solution
The front page of the June 19 News & Record carries the story of the Vargas brothers, Guillermo and Jonathan, two DACA recipients celebrating the Supreme Court decision not to end the program.
They are “safe” for now, but for how long? President Trump vows to attempt again to end DACA.
Despite what the president has had to say, fewer than 0.5% of DACA recipients have had their protections revoked as a result of criminal activity.
The remaining 99%-plus continue to submit their applications along with the required supporting documents and pay the $495 fee every two years.
So, while they wait and hope, let us celebrate these two young men. They earned associate’s degrees in nursing, became licensed registered nurses and work as ICU nurses treating COVID-19 patients.
While working full time, they are continuing their education in the hope of becoming nurse anesthetists.
Like other DACA recipients, the brothers contribute to their community, pay taxes and support the economy.
It is time to fix the U.S. immigration system. Time for the Vargas brothers and the thousands like them to be able to pursue their dreams without having to worry about being deported.
Marilyn Evans
High Point
Airline’s face mask policy is questionable
I recently flew on American Airlines and discovered that their official face mask-wearing policy is as follows: “A face covering is required while flying on American, except for very young children or anyone with a condition that prevents them from wearing one.”
On the flight, I observed several people not wearing them, so presumably they have a “condition that prevents them from wearing one.”
Consequently, I have a few questions for American Airlines:
1. Does a “condition” that prevents passengers from wearing a face mask also magically prevent them from spreading the virus?
2. What “conditions” qualify for the exemption?
3. How do you verify the authenticity of the passenger’s claim?
4. Are these exempt passengers tested to ensure they’re not COVID-positive?
Let’s face it, until businesses and governments mandate compliance with face mask use, the current pandemic will be with us for a long, long time.
Viruses don’t care about anyone’s “constitutional right” not to wear one.
Ron Nichols
Greensboro
Black fathers need to matter more
The brutal killing of George Floyd was inexcusable.
However, the more brutal act is the abandonment of black children and mothers by fathers who take no responsibility for the children they bring into this world.
Seventy-two percent of black children are born into one-parent households.
This is the primary hindrance to black progress in our country, and this lack of progress will persist until this issue is addressed by black leaders over and over again.
You can tear down all the statues you wish; you can burn up all the neighborhoods you wish; you can march until the cows come home; but it will have zero effect on black poverty until fatherhood is valued by black men.
The same can be said for many white men as well. Fathers impart values. Fathers demand good behavior in the home and school. Fathers lend a feeling of confidence to children knowing he will be there when they come home.
You want justice for black children and mothers? Get black men functioning as fathers as in the past. There is no substitute.
Sam Howe
Greensboro
