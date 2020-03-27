Ex-POW offers some sage advice for us all
A friend of mine was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for 5½ years. They had five rules for surviving, and I think they could be helpful for dealing with the pandemic. They were:
1) Do what you have to do. Accept the current reality and do what you can today. Action and planning will make you stronger; worry will weaken you.
2) Do your best. You may feel fearful or uncertain or powerless; that’s natural, but you can still do your best.
3) Keep your sense of humor. Jokes and stories and laughter are a source of strength. Find something funny on YouTube and watch it together.
4) Learn something every day. They taught each other poetry and songs and games. You could take an online course, learn an instrument, learn to cook, etc.
5) Keep the faith — in yourself and in others. Help each other and be willing to accept help.
The key to all the above is being tough. It’s not that “you can win every fight,” but “you can perform at your best under pressure.”
This pandemic isn’t the last challenge you will face in life and you can use it to learn and grow.
George Sweazey
Greensboro
As the U.S. dithered, South Korea acted
“You cannot stop what you cannot see.” Those words served as the motivation for South Korea’s leaders when, in late January, with only four known coronavirus cases at the time, they met with their top 20 medical companies to expedite testing to identify those infected and protect the public. Even then, they knew they were facing a looming pandemic.
One week later, South Korea had testing materials in the field. Seven weeks later, they had tested well over 290,000 people and identified more than 8,000 infections.
And what was happening in the “exceptional” USA?
Despite multiple intelligence briefings about the looming crises, during the time South Korea was rolling out its test, President Trump was deceptively stating the virus has been contained.
Five weeks later, as South Korea ramped up testing to a massive level, Trump was labeling the crisis as “another Democratic hoax.”
To this day, we remain woefully behind the rest of the world in testing. Trump and his cronies prioritized the impact to the stock market and his reelection over the health and well-being of citizens. Throughout this crisis, he has demonstrated zero vision, compassion and leadership.
Today, as he continues to spread misinformation and squander time, we continue to lose precious lives.
Brian Goldberg
Greensboro
Pitts is a one-note, anti-GOP race hustler
It’s disgraceful that the News & Record would print a weekly column by a hate-filled, bigoted race hustler like Leonard Pitts. Ninety percent of his columns contain the same message: vile invective directed toward the president, Republicans and their supporters.
Hate is hate, fellas, regardless of which group, ethnicity or gender it’s directed at and you ought to be ashamed. When are you going to give David Duke his own weekly column?
The News & Record is symptomatic of most mainstream media today. If you disagree with their progressive view, you are wrong and they will print columns and letters from intolerant people who will insult you and your beliefs.
This is one of the many reasons so many newspapers are folding in the country and distrust for the news media is at an all-time high.
Sadly, these outlets that preach diversity, inclusiveness and bringing people together are total hypocrites when it comes to practicing what they preach and frankly, don’t care if they alienate almost half the country.
Charlie Lohr
Greensboro
Media still obsess over doomsday scenarios
Should we do everything possible to save every life and shut down the country indefinitely, or recognize that the world has many deadly risks and do all we can to avoid and minimize those risks while continuing our daily lives?
Only President Trump has the ultimate responsibility for answering this question.
Yes, if we continue normal life while developing new protections, vaccines and new behaviors, more lives will be lost than if we all hunker down. But, if America becomes a ghost town with 30% or more unemployment, we will see suffering and death, due to impoverishment, that will exceed the Great Depression, when people were far more self-reliant.
Amid the rapidly shifting information and increasing numbers, President Trump has taken every decisive action to stem the tide while also cheerleading an optimistic outlook to tamp down public hysteria. Only Trump could do both.
Meanwhile, the media focus on the worst possible doomsday scenarios, trying to stir controversy (Trump vs. Dr. Anthony Fauci), and blaming Trump for everything.(Trump was tied to a man drinking fish tank cleaner by Lester Holt; just despicable).
Shame on you, media, for continuing this hate-Trump narrative.
At a time when America needs a voice they can trust, you fail.
William Warner
High Point
