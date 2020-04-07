Amid a crisis, Trump rolls back EPA rules
President Trump just rolled back the fuel-efficiency standards, while the country is focused on containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Trump’s administrators in the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Transportation released new fuel-efficiency rules for cars and trucks that void the previous stricter rules mandated in 2012.
The new terms will allow American cars to emit nearly a billion tons more carbon dioxide and consume about 80 billion more gallons of gasoline throughout the vehicle’s lifespan. The Trump administration’s new rule piles on more greenhouse gas emissions, more premature deaths and ultimately higher consumer costs.
President Barack Obama publicly denounced Trump’s decision. “We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can’t afford any more consequences of climate denial,” tweeted President Obama. “All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.”
Even now we can call our representatives as gutting the clean car standards makes no sense in harming us with breathing dirtier air, stalling progress in the fight against the impending climate crisis while increasing our societal cost. While you’re at it, promote carbon-pricing legislation, too.
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
Please stay vigilant; you may save a life
I would like to warn readers of the consequences of letting one’s guard down for one brief instant during the COVID-19 siege:
1. Incredibly heartbreaking havoc created for loved ones, especially if loved ones happen to have compromised immune systems.
2. An additional burden for an already terribly overextended medical community.
Please stay vigilant and wear appropriate protection at all times. Don’t set yourself up for the dire consequences too many of our citizens are presently experiencing. Kudos to the medical personnel, emergency responders and employees of essential services. Thanks to all.
Walt Fisher
Greensboro
Governors wrong to hold up drug
The anti-malarial drug chloroquine has been around for 65 years. It recently gained attention when respected physicians in Marseillaise, France, had amazingly positive results in a clinical trial using chloroquine to treat COVID-19 (International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents). On March 29 the FDA issued an emergency authorization for experimental coronavirus treatments using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.
Dr. William Grace, a doctor from New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital, said that hydroxychloroquine already was being used there to treat acute coronavirus patients and is producing tremendous results. I could cite other examples but I am limited to 200 words.
Finally, Dr. Anthony Fauci the physician who has become one of the most recognized faces on television during the COVID-19 crisis, said he wouldn’t hesitate to prescribe chloroquine to a patient who’d been infected with the coronavirus if no other option were available.
Sadly, science has become political. Curiously, some Democratic governors have decided to micromanage medicine. For instance, the governor of Nevada banned doctors from prescribing it to treat coronavirus. The governor of Michigan did the same, warning pharmacists not to fill prescriptions for chloroquine (before reversing herself). Praying that this drug delivers.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
Starr worked tirelessly on critical dam project
Last week we lost a great community leader. Fred Starr made positive things happen in every project in which he was involved.
Gov. Jim Hunt appointed Fred and me to the N.C. State Environmental Management Commission. Our assignment was to get the Randleman Dam project through the environmental process at the state level. Fred worked tirelessly to get this important project approved. Thanks to this project, Greensboro has an abundant water supply for 100 years.
Fred’s enthusiasm will be greatly missed.
Jim Melvin
Greensboro
The writer is president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.
There still are ways neighbors can connect
At this time of social distancing and isolation there is still opportunity for kindness and connection. This past Sunday our neighbors, Cynthia and Chuck, baked and delivered cookies to their neighbors (at a safe distance).
Attached was the note: “A Gift of Grace from us to you! Stay Safe.” At times of such stress may we all have such grace and kindness.
Pat Gibbons
Greensboro
