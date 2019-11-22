Physicians payments article lacked context
I was dismayed by the layout your Nov. 17 article regarding physician payments by industry, which appeared to unfairly sensationalize the amount of money received by local Drs. Daniel R. Bensimhon and Mohamed K. Mohamed. A short segment with a large picture to draw attention played on the front page; the verbiage of this segment mainly dealt with the money these two physicians received. The meat of the article was buried much farther back in the paper.
The context was not immediately obvious. I work with Dr. Bensimhon closely. He has spent untold hours taking care of sickest patients in the region, and I am sure that many of your readers have family members who he has nursed back to health. He is a national thought leader in congestive heart failure and has been recruited to multiple academic institutions. The Advanced Heart Failure Clinic at Moses Cone, which he established, is a model nationwide. He speaks around the country to other physicians and indeed receives payment for this, but he is educating in his area of expertise to advance knowledge of clearly life-saving therapies.
This article should have presented more context up front. Hopefully, this will be a consideration for the paper in the future.
Dalton McLean, M.D.
Greensboro
Issue with pipeline is the pipeline itself
The issue with the Atlantic pipeline proposal is not the governor’s involvement with it, but the appalling short-sightedness in even considering allowing hydraulic fracturing in North Carolina (“Governor, legislature spar over pipeline report,” Nov. 21).
There is a reason that so many people from Pennsylvania are now calling North Carolina home: fracking has ruined their home state. The process releases methane, trapping CO2 and increasing smog. It adds toxic contaminants to the water, even as the state is battling chemicals in water sources in the state. It exponentially increases the incidence of earthquakes and oil spills.
North Carolina has long been a popular destination for its outstanding and diverse natural beauty. To put short-term profit for a few corporate billionaires over the irreplaceable resources of our state is a grave mistake. Instead, we need to turn to actual natural resources — wind and solar — as the future of clean energy.
The Rev. Beth Woodard
High Point
Trump and truth are not well-acquainted
I recently saw a TV show that depicted a pathological liar able to pass a polygraph (lie-detector) test. Since I’m not a psychologist, I rely on experts to define a pathological liar as someone who compulsively tells lies or fabricates information out of habit. They believe in the lies completely. President Trump has told more than 12,000 lies in three years, and he may believe them all.
Trump recently stated he will “strongly consider” testifying live at impeachment hearings regarding Ukraine. While I don’t believe that will happen (look at what happened to Bill Clinton when he told a lie under oath over a far less egregious matter), it’s possible Trump believes his lies so completely that he might arrogantly do so.
Trump’s mistake would be discounting numerous written notes from Ukrainian meetings, verified text messages and depositions under oath from involved personnel. Trump himself has provided some of the fuel that could burn him.
While I am wearied by the ongoing impeachment inquiry proceedings, the thought of continuing this presidential charade for another four years is unthinkable. Let’s hope the voters have the courage in 2020 to tell a confirmed liar that they have had enough.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Make some time to visit aging loved ones
As the holiday season quickly approaches, many will struggle with increased feelings of loneliness — especially seniors, who spend more time alone than the average adult.
According to Meals on Wheels America, one in four U.S. seniors lives alone. Isolation can cause detrimental health issues, including heightened risk of heart disease, dementia and premature death.
The holidays also bring their own challenges for isolated seniors, as they may struggle with increased lack of mobility and grief over lost loved ones.
In September, the Jean Griswold Foundation partnered with Meals on Wheels America to tackle the senior isolation epidemic.
We at Griswold Home Care have seen firsthand how companionship improves one’s well-being, and we’re proud to support an organization that shares our mission of helping people live fulfilling lives at home. This season, we encourage you to join our efforts by checking on your aging loved ones often.
Bruce McReynolds
Greensboro
The writer is director of Griswold Home Care of Greensboro.
