President is finally allowing expert voices
Thankfully, President Trump is finally letting medical and scientific experts speak truthfully concerning COVID-19 virus.
The president’s initial actions showed that he had met his nemesis. He could not tweet away, insult, bully or humiliate it or give it a degrading nickname.
The virus does not care about the stock market, declines in trade or anything else Trump wants to control. It does not care about class, race or political affiliation.
The thing that influences COVID-19 is scientific and medical advice. Unfortunately, that was not heard in the initial phase of the response to the virus in the United States.
Trump did us all a huge disservice when he said everything was under control and all he seemed worried about was how numbers would affect his popularity. Testing still is not really available for everyone who needs it and health care facilities are not prepared for large numbers of cases.
For now I would ask the president to set a good example by not shaking hands or sharing a microphone, avoiding close groups and otherwise following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
With smart leadership, brave work from those who are on the front lines treating the sick and the public’s cooperation, we will get through this in spite of an unnecessary slow start.
Sue Jezorek
High Point
Trump’s assurances are ringing hollow
Don’t worry. Be happy.
Aren’t we Americans the luckiest people?
Our country’s pretend leader, Donald Trump, has told us the coronavirus is under control, that he is a “happy” person now that the feds lowered the interest rate again, that we need not worry.
All this after he had already told the public that this crisis would be over in a few weeks. Now he says it may be July or August before we can expect to be safe.
This, of course, will be after how many thousands — millions? — of Americans have contracted the virus. And how many of those will have died?
Donald Trump does not tell the truth, and does not take science and researchers seriously, but thinks he deserves a “10” on a scale from 1-10 for the way he has handled this pandemic.
Is anyone else as terrified as I am by Trump’s phony assurances?
We must take the advice of the researchers and physicians who tell us to stay home, wash our hands constantly, avoid gatherings and, if we become ill, isolate ourselves in place.
We must listen to professionals, not to know-nothings who pretend to have knowledge.
Lynn Bennett
Greensboro
Trump is the victim of media’s hysteria
As the media-induced hysteria over the coronavirus continues to grow, so do the letters to the editors blaming (who else?) President Trump.
This was, of course, not unexpected.
As far as I’m concerned, Trump has made one miscalculation and sadly, it may prove to be a fatal one. He vastly underestimated the number of Americans who have grown so dependent upon government that they are incapable of washing their hands and practicing good hygiene during the flu season without some government “czar” there to hold their hand.
Remember, 12,000 Americans died from the swine flu (including 1,100 children) while Obama met with his Cabinet members to figure out more creative ways to separate working families from their money.
As I write this there have been more than 8,000 deaths worldwide from this particular strain of virus and 112 in the U.S. with the bulk of those from one location in Washington state.
Time to end this madness. Stop the political propaganda from the Trump haters.
John Parson
Stokesdale
Now is the ideal time to expand Medicaid
This is a time for a call to arms. We must insist that our state join the majority of other states and expand Medicaid availability. In the past, we have used altruism. We have talked about the jobs that would be created, rural health facilities that would be saved and the number of low-income persons who would have health insurance for the first time.
Now, let us look at the situation from our self interest. You and I may have great health insurance far and above what the Affordable Care Act provides. But we are in a pandemic. There is an exponential need for testing sites, beds for virus victims and other needs. Our usual medical facilities (Cone, Wake Forest, Duke, UNC, East Carolina University, etc.) will be overwhelmed and our loved ones will not be served on a timely basis. There are already signs that elective surgery may be postponed. If one’s dear friend or loved one has cancer surgery delayed, this can be demoralizing.
The solution: Make the tent larger. Give everyone a better chance to curb this pandemic.
Do not wait until the November elections. Do it now.
Led Austin
Greensboro
