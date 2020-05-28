The arts’ value to us is very considerable
Romaine Worster’s opinion piece of May 24 (“No one ever died from missing a performance of ‘Hamilton’ ”) casts the arts in one broad sweep into the political arena — where they do not reside.
That’s not to say that some art is political — think Goya, for one. Per the Americans for the Arts — by industry, arts and recreation and education rank No. 2 and No. 3 in reporting large negative effects from the COVID-19 virus.
Worster decries $250 million being included in the CARES Act. As she says, the amount may not be troubling — but nonprofit arts organizations nationwide have lost $5.5 billion in the last few months.
Moreover, their contributions to the economy cannot be belittled. In Guilford County alone, nonprofit art organizations supported 5.963 FTE jobs and generated $16 million in local and stage government revenues.
But their even greater contribution now is to the hope, inspiration, consolation and spur to creativity that they provide at a time when those are more needed than ever.
Nancy Doll
Greensboro
The writer is director of UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum.
Churches shouldn’t be singled out by rules
Curtis Freeman, of Duke University Divinity School, is both right and wrong (column, “Religious liberty should be a protection, not a weapon,” May 26).
The government has the right to protect citizens from any serious threat.
However, that right must be exercised in a general, one-size-fits-all manner.
When churches are singled out for restrictions that only apply to them, the First Amendment is violated.
When at Walmart and Lowe’s you see throngs of people, not social distancing, most not wearing masks, it is unfair to not give religious gatherings the same rights. Yes, you can worship online, but also shop that way.
All churches are asking for is the same rules for all. Spiritual food is essential too!
Dr. Freeman seems to think that religious liberty and loving your neighbor are opposites.
You can meet (as we do at Spray Baptist Church) and keep all the cautionary rules.
We love our neighbors. We are careful. We love God. We meet.
Some choose to not to live shop, or worship. We have many members who do so.
But that should not prevent others from responsibly and lovingly do so in person. It is a matter of freedom — for all.
Harry Smith
Eden
While traffic’s light, fix all the potholes
Today’s News & Record’s front-page news (“Pandemic took a toll on local motorists,” May 25) dealt with the lack of traffic on city streets owing to the coronavirus shelter-in-place mandate. It occurred to me that this would be a golden opportunity for the city and the county to fill the potholes in our roads.
Lewis Buckland
Greensboro
Wise words in 1572 and wise words now
“I shall ask God to mercifully protect us. Then I shall fumigate to help purify the air, administer medicine and take it.
“I shall avoid places and persons where my presence is not needed in order not to become contaminated and thus perchance inflict and pollute others and so cause their death as a result of my negligence.
“If God should wish to take me, He will surely find me and I have done what He has expected of me and so I am not responsible for either my own death or the death of others.
“ If my neighbor needs me however, I shall not avoid place or person but will go freely as stated above. See this as such a God-fearing faith because it is neither brash nor foolhardy and does not tempt God.” (Martin Luther in 1572 as disease swept through Western Europe.)
These words were included in a letter to Buffalo Presbyterian Church.
Loretta Calhoun
Greensboro
Whatever happened to all lives mattering?
Memorial Day exists to honor members of the armed forces who gave the ultimate sacrifice, not the selfish people who choose to pervert the meaning of freedom for their own selfish needs at the expense of the rest of us.
North Carolina is in the process of reopening. God bless Gov. Cooper, who is trying to do this in a safe way to protect all citizens.
It may interest you to know that North Carolina reported the highest single day of new virus cases the day after we went into Phase Two.
To the so-called “freedom” marchers: Why do others have to pay with their lives so you can go to the movies or get a haircut now instead of a month from now?
Someone paying with their lives to satisfy your need to have what you want now instead of waiting a little bit is rather extreme.
What happened to all human lives matter, or is your life the only one that matters?
Freedom marches grow up.
Media, please don’t give these people airtime.
They don’t deserve it.
They are doing a grave disservice to the entire community!
Renee Wilson
Asheboro
