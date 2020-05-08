Birth center could survive with Cone aid
Regarding the impending closure of the Magnolia Birth Center in Greensboro:
I’m happy to read that Cone Health recognizes the need for a local birth center, as they’re in an optimal position to prevent Magnolia’s closure. It’s as simple as amending their policy to allow willing obstetricians in Cone-owned practices to serve in a supervisory capacity for the center.
This would enable Magnolia’s colleagues in the Cone medical community to continue their mutually beneficial partnership. In this time of national crisis, keeping healthy, low-risk mothers and babies out of the hospital reduces their risk of adverse exposures, and conserves beds and resources for higher-risk pregnancies that truly require them.
It would be a disservice to the local community to interrupt access to the myriad resources that Magnolia provides, especially to diverse and low-income families.
While defined by its compassionate, evidence-based prenatal care, Magnolia offers unique classes supporting physiologic childbirth and breast-feeding. It offers infant care classes, well-woman visits, mental health and STD screenings, and ongoing postpartum support for parents.
Hundreds of families benefit from the Magnolia-Cone partnership, which seamlessly integrates their individual strengths, ensuring excellence in patient outcomes.
Thus, I call on Cone Health to reaffirm its commitment to accessible community health care through its prompt support of Magnolia Birth Center
Liza Winchester, MSN, ACNPC-AG
Greensboro
Salute our teachers, this, and every, week
With a large percentage of our schools in Guilford County qualifying as Title 1 Schools, the current, daily, innovative work of our teachers is not only morally commendable, but critical to any hopes for a long-term stable community in the future.
As a student learns to read really well and begins to gain gradual confidence in his or her own abilities, such attainments can’t be negated easily and the days ahead begin to be brighter for all citizens as such student successes multiply.
Our teachers have the real opportunity and high challenge to impact individual lives and the collective future like few other professions anywhere in the world.
May we salute and support them mightily during Teacher Appreciation Week — and every other week in every way open to us.
Dot Kearns
High Point
Cooper didn’t practice what he’s preaching
The hypocrisy of our governor in Raleigh is incredible.
In his press briefing on May 6, Gov. Cooper not only walked inches away from several people on that stage but he also picked up the microphone that the previous speaker had spoken into with his bare hand.
Not a single one of them was wearing a mask or any other PPE, but yet they feel that they are worthy of telling everybody else how they should run their day.
That to me is the very definition of hypocrisy!
Randall Haro
Greensboro
Take a moment today to honor VE-Day vets
Today, May 8, is the 75th anniversary of a very special day, and deserves a special celebration, although I doubt many Americans will notice.
Very few can actually remember “Victory in Europe Day,” May 8, 1945, the end of Nazi Germany and Adolph Hitler and the horror of the Holocaust.
Our Greatest Generation bought that victory with their sweat and blood and sacrifice, but only a few are left now, all in their 90s and up.
Soon they will all be gone and there will be no living memory of the VE-Day veterans. So let us honor them while they are still with us.
We shall not see their like again.
Robert Gaines
Greensboro
Here’s what Trump is really saying to us
Let’s translate the president’s recent comments:
“We will lose some people, but we have to open up the country.”
Translation:
Your lives are worthless to me, but if you die so that I can get re-elected, so be it.
Look in the mirror and tell yourself that’s not what he means.
Never mind, you won’t be able to.
Jim Galler
Stokesdale
Council should rethink its spending priorities
With the budget (tax revenue) shortfalls from the coronavirus, maybe this would be a good time for the Greensboro City Council to understand essential spending and nonessential spending.
For many years the city has funded what many consider nonessential items in the budget and this is the reason we have one of the highest tax rates in North Carolina.
Max Madrin
Greensboro
Bad parenting
It is only the most ineffective and negligent parents who give in to their petulant children, and yet that is exactly what our government is doing.
Andrew Richelson
Greensboro
