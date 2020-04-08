The virus reveals a tattered safety net
COVID-19 is undoubtedly the biggest threat to our lives and livelihoods since the Great Depression and World War II. Good people are losing lives, jobs, health insurance and savings through no fault of their own.
However, one benefit of this catastrophe is that we recognize how fragile the safety net that supposedly protects Americans from such disasters is. Now is the time to think about big ways to improve our social contract so that every American is guaranteed health care whether they have a job that provides it or not; everyone can earn a living wage of at least $15 per hour; they can receive paid sick or family leave; and our children can get free, high-quality early care and education so that they can lead productive lives.
These changes cannot be made overnight, but our goal should be to protect every American, especially those most in need of help. We should respond to this crisis with the same courage, ingenuity and compassion that FDR showed to end the Great Depression. There should be no them vs. us, but only we the people.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Distrust in medicine is rooted in racism
The “Tuskegee effect” article (April 6) described important historical events.
To supplement the significance and context of the information, we should note that the African American men with syphilis were “left untreated.” Treatment was available but our white (I am white) predecessors chose not to provide it. Other white people either did not protest this unethical and unconscionable choice, or failed to stop it.
Jahmil Lacey, who is quoted in the article, notes there are many other examples supporting a distrust of the medical system. We whites today fail to treat pain among African Americans as we treat our own pain. Or to prescribe equally effective cardiac treatment, just as two examples. Again, we whites either don’t object or fail to make the appropriate changes in institutions and people to right these wrongs. We do so at great cost to the African American community. We whites also pay a huge price: Anyone who contracts COVID-19 could transmit it to a white person. Anyone requiring hospitalization will incur costs we all will pay. Isn’t it time we white people join with African Americans in changing our often fatally unjust systems of racism?
Claire Morse, Ph.D.
Greensboro
The writer is a retired professor of psychology.
Now’s a time for unity, kindness and reason
Dear Greensboro:
Whatever your political persuasion, now is not the time to waste on anger and name-calling. We have an intruder (COVID-19) who feeds on misinformation, disorganization and wishful thinking. Our weapons are scientific research, kindness and reason.
As the going gets tough — and it will be dispiriting to watch our neighbors suffer and our finances wither — we cannot give up. We can never give up our humanity. We must stick together and help our whole community.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
Pitts column reminds us of the good people
I enjoyed Leonard Pitts’ April 3 column about “ordinary heroes” for several reasons. He found out that he was partially wrong about the recent death of Father Berardelli. Mr. Pitts explained what happened and fixed the error. Our world sorely needs this level of personal responsibility and accountability.
He related the story of Father Berardelli to the heroism that is happening all around us today. In a time when some columnists are mired in nasty name-calling, finger-pointing and spreading information of questionable accuracy, he reminds us of the millions of good people working hard to benefit others. I have no ventilator or special masks to give away, but he made me think about what I can do to help others.
Pitts is an important part of the News & Record.
Thomas Gaffney
Greensboro
Trails are a treasure, especially at this time
Thank you to Frances Gill for her timely letter on the value of trails (April 3). As a member of Piedmont Legacy Trails and lifelong resident of Greensboro, I share that view. Guilford County has numerous projects in various stages of development, including the Piedmont Greenway, Mountains-to-Sea Trail and the somewhat forgotten Bicentennial Greenway.
When this current crisis passes, and it will, we need to start working in earnest on these and other outdoor recreation projects. They add infinitely to our quality of life. Especially in times like these.
David B. Craft
Greensboro
