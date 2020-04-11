In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the CDC is strongly encouraging Americans to practice social distancing, a public-health policy that aims to keep sick people from coming in close enough contact with healthy people to spread illness. This is key with COVID-19 because people can infect others before they have symptoms, and if too many people get sick at once, hospitals may be overwhelmed and may not have enough beds or ventilators to treat severely ill patients. The CDC’s current guideline is to leave at least 6 feet of distance between people, because that reduces the likelihood of breathing in virus droplets if a sick person sneezes or coughs. Leaving more room between people is even better. President Donald Trump has announced that social-distancing guidelines will be in effect for the U.S. through at least the end of April.
KEEPING THE DISTANCE
