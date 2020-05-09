Julie Koontz calls her son Tate, born April 21, her “forever Mother’s Day present.”
Born three weeks early, his due date was today, Mother’s Day. But, due to preeclampsia — a potentially life-threatening pregnancy condition characterized by high blood pressure — Koontz was admitted to the hospital early, and labor was induced.
The process wasn’t easy. This was Koontz's first child, and labor was very slow. Husband Landon was able to be present, and Julie’s sister, a labor and delivery nurse, was able to pop in and check on her progress throughout the day.
Forty hours later, 7 pound, 5 ounce Tate was born. Tate, who had jaundice, was treated with phototherapy, intense blue lights that emit a specific wavelength absorbed by the baby.
“It’s a pretty common newborn condition, but for two new parents who didn’t know much about it, it rocked our world,” Koontz says. “I couldn’t stop watching Tate in his bassinet, making sure his chest was rising and falling. Being a new mom, my hormones and anxiety were creating a perfect storm of unrest.”
The family would stay in the hospital for seven days, and the virus made things tougher.
“Because of COVID-19, we couldn’t leave the facility or have any visitors,” Koontz says. “As much as we would have liked to show him off to our friends and family, we couldn’t. The nurses stood in for our family as our emotional support team.”
Looking on the bright side, the Koontzes realized that their solitude allowed the three of them to settle in as a family.
“By having just the three of us, we had a more intimate relationship with each other and our medical staff, and they were our lifesavers,” Koontz says. “We didn’t have the distractions of a constant flow of people wanting to hold our baby; it was just us, learning to console the baby, learning to breastfeed. It was actually a really beautiful thing to be a part of.”
Even though the family was in the hospital at the possible height of the COVID-19 lockdown, Koontz says, the hospital staff turned the couple’s anxious moments a something positive.
“We always look for the positives in the midst of crisis,” Julie Koontz says. “There will always be good things happening and even better people to make them happen.”
