When Eric Meyler said “Yeah I like to run, too” to a girl he met at Gray’s Tavern in Greensboro, he never could have imagined how that one sentence would change the course of his life.
Eric met his future wife one evening and when she told him she was a runner, he saw an opportunity to connect.
“I didn’t realize she was a hardcore runner when she said she was a runner. I was just trying to impress a girl,” he said.
Heather invited Eric to go on a 4-mile run with her and it was all he could do to keep up with her. He felt even worse when he later discovered that she ran 6 miles before their run together.
But his initial desire to impress eventually turned into marriage and Eric and Heather settled in for a lifetime of love and for Heather, running.
“She always wanted me to train and do a marathon with her,” Eric said. “Running was her passion, hobby and stress reliever.” He said his wife always wanted to share that part of her life with him but he was never really into running.
The day after their first wedding anniversary, the Meylers received the worst news anyone could: Heather had stage 4 appendix cancer. She was terminal. She had started having some stomach issues and the doctors thought it was gastric spasms and did a colonoscopy and found nothing. Then they did a PET scan.
“And she lit up like a Christmas tree,” Eric said. Heather had a softball sized tumor in her liver, 12 tumors in her brain, one in her lung and one behind her rib cage that caused her ribs to crack.
“She was the healthiest person I knew, we never thought about getting routine screenings,” Eric said.
In June 2018, Heather had surgery to remove her appendix, part of her colon and as much of the tumor as possible. Then she started chemotherapy. Eric said that even in the midst of chemo, Heather would continue to run. When her doctor told her she was doing more harm than good, she moved to the elliptical machine.
“She got so weak that I had to help her out to the shed where the machine was and actually lift her on the machine. Twenty minutes later I would come back and lift her off. She never lost her positive attitude,” Eric said.
For their second anniversary, they went to New Orleans. Eric said Heather had always wanted to go there and so they did and had a blast. Just a few weeks later, she slipped into a coma and died.
“I think she had been holding on for that second anniversary,” he said.
When Heather was in a coma, Eric told her he was going to run the Charleston City Marathon for her, a race Heather had run and had wanted Eric to run with her. He said he knew she could hear him even if she couldn’t answer.
After Heather passed, Eric began running. He went to Fleet Feet Greensboro for shoes and to find a coach. The staff at that location pointed him to Stevven Anderson, a well known local elite runner who also coaches runners.
“Stevven is so humble and he is more than a coach, he’s a friend and a motivator,” Eric said.
Eric quickly became connected with the local running community, including a group that meets each Tuesday for track work and a group that meets Thursdays for longer runs.
“The entire running community is so encouraging and supportive. People want to help as much as they can and I’ve made many new friends and it’s just a great group of people,” Eric said.
He said when he first began running it was a chore, but now he enjoys the process. He said when he wants to stop he just thinks of Heather who never stopped smiling, never stopped pushing, even working out three weeks before her death.
“I think about how she never gave up even getting on the elliptical after chemo and I think, I can run one more mile,” Eric said.
Eric said he is running to raise awareness, to let people know that even healthy people need to be checked and screened regularly because cancer doesn’t discriminate. He is also raising money in Heather’s name through Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, which is where Heather received her treatment. Money raised will go toward research that Eric hopes will one day cure cancer.
“It may be just a little, but every dollar helps and I’m doing what I can to contribute to finding a cure,” he said.
Eric is training to run the Charleston City Marathon in January 2021 and said that at first, he was just training to run this race in Heather’s memory but now he plans to continue running after the marathon is over. It is now becoming a part of his life, like it was for his wife.
“I feel closest to her when I run,” he said.
