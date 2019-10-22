RALEIGH — Officials at the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh say they have taken steps to make sure fairgoers are safe from Legionnaires’ disease, a lung ailment that has killed four people who attended the N.C. Mountain State Fair last month.
A total of 141 people are known to have been infected during the outbreak, with 94 of them hospitalized.
An investigation by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services linked the outbreak to a hot tub display during the last five days of the mountain fair.
N.C. State Fair manager Kent Yelverton told The News & Observer on Monday that fair officials in Raleigh have worked with state and county health departments about what should be done before and during the fair to keep everyone safe.
For starters, the water distribution system at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh was flushed, Yelverton said.
Additionally, the Department of Health and Human Services created a guidance document for temporary exhibits. That information was distributed to vendors. Those same state officials were supplied with a vendor list for the fair and they contacted exhibitors they identified as being of interest, and met with them.
“They are doing repeat visits to watch what’s going on at some exhibits,” Yelverton said.
With a hot tub display potentially at the center of the Legionnaires outbreak at the mountain fair near Asheville, there is an understandable focus on hot tubs at the Raleigh fair. The hot tub vendor near the SkyGazer Ferris wheel at the N.C. State Fair — Choice Pool & Spa out of Wake Forest — has had at least one hot tub filled with water and in operation during the fair, which opened Thursday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 27.
Yelverton said his staff has consulted with the vendor to make sure its setup is safe.
“We reached out to them to ask them what they felt, considering what had occurred, and the vendor felt comfortable that following guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and the disinfection they do at shows, they felt confident in proceeding,” Yelverton said.
Yelverton said attendance at the fair Saturday was 111,438 and that on Sunday, which was rainy, attendance was 68,000 (numbers do not reflect advance ticket sales).
Yelverton said attendance numbers so far are “on par” with other years.
