America has practiced social distancing in many ways since 1619!
Ever since Black people were brought to America as slaves in 1619, America has chosen to separate people based on the color of their skin. The segregation that started in 1619 is still practice today, but in many different ways.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines social distancing as “the practice of maintaining a greater than usual physical distance from other people or avoiding direct contact with people or objects.”.
I am 80 years old this year and can tell you, Black folks my age know something about voluntary and involuntary distancing, whether it is for the good of all or for the detriment of Black people.
There have been many pandemics, like smallpox, Spanish flu, typhoid fever and tuberculosis, just to name a few. All of these had one thing in common: They caused fear, panic, mistrust, stupidity, fear of isolation and a feeling of helplessness.
I would like to share something that happened in 1900 during a smallpox outbreak in High Point.
This is what you get when you mix social distancing, segregation and racism.
In a Jan. 26, 1900, public notice from High Point’s mayor and Board of Aldermen, those leaders ordered “compulsory vaccination of all persons living or working daily in High Point under the direction of the several resident physicians in the city.”
What does this have to do with social distancing? The answer lies at the bottom of the notice, under “Free Vaccination.”
The physicians (white doctors only) of the city would be at the mayor’s office from 2 to 3 p.m. each day (Sundays included) to vaccinate any white people who chose to do so, free of charge, until
- Feb. 1.
- Dr. G.A. Gerran, a Black doctor, would be at his office (near the mayor’s office) from 2 to 3 p.m. each day (Sundays included) for any colored people who wanted a vaccination, free of charge, until Feb. 1,
- People who didn’t take advantage of the
offer
- would be compelled to be vaccinated on and after Feb. 1, 1900.
When they say “physicians of the city,” it is clear they are talking about white physicians, They make it quite clear that Dr. Gerran is colored. This is mixture of segregation and social distancing is disguised as medically necessary.
The following excerpts are from columns published in the High Point Enterprise during the smallpox epidemic in 1900:
“The Enterprise has always promised its readers that if smallpox was to break out in the community the public should have the straight of it,” a Feb. 2, 1900, article said. “In the first place, people are entitled to know these things for their own safety. The town should be active in the matter, locating every case and quarantining it, in order to stamp it out as soon as possible. In this, the authorities will, of course, receive the aid of every good, law-abiding citizen.”
The article said that Dr. Rierson, the county physician, “found 10 cases of smallpox and two others that were suspicious.”
Among those cases, all but one was a Black person. The article names the Black people with smallpox: Thomas Alford, Alice Alford, three Alford children, Ernest Roberson, Eva Adams, Bill Adams and Peter Steele.
“Mr. Ed. Welch, who has been sick for a few days, is broken out and the doctors say that he has the disease,” the article said.
As a white person, Welch is referred to as Mr. and the Black men aren’t, a way of belittling Black men.
“There are too many men in our factories and elsewhere who cannot afford to lose a month’s work,” the article said. “These things are possible and may become probable if we are not equal to the occasion
“But, we have no tears — most of the cases have been in a light form, and if we continue the prompt, stringent work now in progress, we shall soon be free from it, with a town full of vaccinated people, with no danger of contending with it in the future.”
The article said the mayor “was instructed to employ physicians and make all necessary arrangements to carry out compulsory vaccination” starting Feb. 1.
“A great many people have been vaccinated during the last 24 hours, and if there is no let-up, a large majority of the citizens will have complied with the terms of the special ordinance by tomorrow night.
“We regret to see that some are still holding out against the advice of the authorities.
“All of us admit that such things are not pleasant, but it is something that none of us can help. But according to the best authority, it is here and the Aldermen have no other alternative than to take this necessary precaution against the spread of the disease in this community.”
Two more articles about smallpox were published a week later, on Feb. 9.
“The colored people who have smallpox (there have been no cases among the whites), have been moved out to the hospital a mile from town,” one article reported. “The suspects are also well isolated, and we do not believe there is the slightest danger here. In fact, with all of our population vaccinated, we do not know a safer place in the State, from the disease.”
I have found no records that would indicate there was a hospital built for Black people at that time. Before Blacks were admitted to Burrus Hospital, doctors like Gerran used rooms in their home to take care of sick people who needed around-the-clock care.
That same day, the death of Peter Steele, “one of the colored men among the smallpox patients a mile from town,” was reported.
“Pete has been an invalid for some time and was in a weakened condition when he contracted the last disease,” the article said. “The remains were interred yesterday.”
Here’s a look at some of the many rules to limit contact between whites and Blacks and between Blacks themselves:
1863: The High Point town patrol was to see that no more than two Negroes
- could gather in one place, except on Sunday on their way to preaching.
- 1899: Two colored bodies, buried in
Oakwood
- Cemetery, were deemed too close to the Confederate Memorial and moved after a request from the Junior League.
- 1919:
High Point Normal & Industrial Institute and A&T College played a game on the Normal campus with special seating arrangements for white fans.
- 1915: High Point’s City Council decided to
officially
- segregate the city by passing an ordinance prohibiting colored people from certain sections of the city.
- 1925: The council created an ordinance prohibiting any cafe in the city from serving white and Black customers in the same building unless
divided
- by partitions.
Signs were posted that indicated social distancing/segregation: white only, colored toilet, white toilet, and no coloreds allowed.
Plus, there were separate schools, libraries, parks, “colored entrances” at theaters, and a colored ward at the hospital.
The U.S. Constitution mentions the word equal, but America has practiced separate and unequal, using social distancing as a tool, since 1619.
Because I have traveled High Point’s social-distancing road for 80 years, I haven’t gotten bent out of shape because of the many social-distancing mandates as a result of the novel coronavirus.
To all who read this, always think about the safety of others and yourself when making decisions, and remember, we are all in this together. Let’s not let the COVID-19 pandemic divide us even more.
