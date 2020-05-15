Consideration of others could save lives
What happened to being considerate of other people? I miss going to church myself, but I am trying to help prevent the spread of this virus by following the suggested guidelines.
The picture of the Providence Church Greensboro on the front page of the May 11 News & Record is not the message wanted to get across — the people are standing too close together and there is not one person wearing a mask.
I know it is very difficult to follow all the guidelines, but I hope they will consider the ones about wearing masks and standing 6 feet apart. Who knows? They might save a person from contracting this disease.
Doris J. Owens
Greensboro
Smith’s family is owed compensation
Ronald McIrvin’s May 10 column (“Compensation unwarranted in Marcus Smith’s death. He was responsible for his actions.”) suggesting that Marcus Smith, a black man, was responsible for his own death while in the custody of eight white Greensboro police officers neglects to mention one very important fact; the N.C. medical examiner stated that Marcus’ death was a homicide.
Regardless of Smith’s health or drug use, his death was a homicide. Smith was killed by Greensboro police officers. That is a fact.
Questions about the monetary value of Smith’s life will eventually be determined by a jury, but in the meantime a considerable amount of taxpayer money will be spent defending the City and the Greensboro Police Department against the fact that Smith was a homicide victim. I have watched all of the 20 police body-cam videos more times than I can count.
I have transcribed what both Smith and the eight police officers have said and done. It has not been easy for me to listen to Smith take his last breaths over and over again so that I could understand what happened that night. I cannot imagine the horror his father must have felt when he watched those videos.
There is no doubt in my mind. Compensation is owed to Smith’s family.
Hester Petty
Greensboro
Disease precedes the return of Christ
Why pandemics?
The Bible speaks of some grim prophecies about disease pandemics in the end of time. In the Mathew 24 prophecy, Jesus was forecasting the conditions that would precede his second coming. Among them he spoke of pestilences or diseases arising in various places.
During this current crisis, how many people are seeking God? How many are concerned about the sins of our people that are bringing this curse upon us?
Once we understand that God is trying to bring us to repentance, then many of the prophecies of the Bible make sense!
Bill McGinnis
Greensboro
DeJoy’s donations
are telling
After reading about Louis DeJoy’s taking control of the United States Postal Service, despite having no experience with government service, I was not surprised when research revealed that he donated $360,000 to President Trump’s re-election and $70,000 to the Republican National Committee.
It is easy to infer what goal was in mind for his appointment.
James R. Jackson
Reidsville
Shelters finally being emptied of animals
Animal shelters all over the country are being emptied out as people seek companions to console them while staying home.
Dogs of America, rejoice! You have a friend in the White House who has finally accomplished something good.
Tom Kirby-Smith
Greensboro
Minority death rates are linked to racism
Among the lessons emerging from COVID infections, perhaps the saddest is this: our country’s history of structural, institutional racism continues. Denial won’t help. Racism is strikingly evident in consistently higher death rates from COVID among persons of color.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, N.C. Secretary of Health and Human Services, recently offered an explanation, naming negative influences on health stemming from disparities in education, housing and access to health care. Dr. Cohen also suggested the possibility of increased exposure to the virus in minority employment.
We support Dr. Cohen’s view that minority death rates are linked to racism. Racism not only affects health status, but also impacts efforts to correct the illness that disparity creates. Studies of health care delivery document the “implicit bias” that decreases transplant referrals for black patients with kidney disease.
Bias keeps providers from adequately treating pain and makes black patients less likely to receive timely curative surgery for lung, breast and colon cancer.
The health care community is working to eliminate structural racism in its institutions, in professional education, residency programs and medical practice offices.
However, in the end, saving lives is up to all of us. Identifying and eliminating racism and privilege is vital work we must continue together.
Robin Lane, RN, MPH
Timothy Lane, MD
Greensboro
