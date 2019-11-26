What we do: Aid in restoring the lives of women with children recovering from substance abuse.

Wish list: Grocery gift cards, gas gift cards, Walmart/Target gift cards, Christmas gifts for women and children.

To donate: Anna Edwards, 336-286-7622, Ext. 3 or operations@helpfreedomhouse.org.

