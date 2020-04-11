RALEIGH — Four people from an Orange County nursing home have now died from COVID-19 since the first two cases of the disease were reported at the facility on April 2, according to Kristin Prelipp, the county’s communications manager and public information officer.
A resident at PruittHealth-Carolina Point in Durham, died on April 10, Prelipp told The News & Observer on Saturday. The person was in their 60s, according to a release from the county.
The death is the second reported in Orange County since the first person in the state tested positive for the coronavirus on March 3.
The News & Observer reported Friday that three residents from the same PruittHealth-Carolina Point nursing home had died from complications of the virus, while 86 people, including 66 residents and 20 staff members, had been infected. Only one of the first three residents who died was from Orange County.
The other two nursing home residents who died lived in other counties before coming to the facility. The three earlier deaths occurred on April 3, April 4 and April 8, the N&O previously reported.
“COVID-19 continues to take a toll on our community,” said Quintana Stewart, Orange County’s health director, said in Saturday’s release. “Sadly, we believe that this will not be the last time that we are confronted with this kind of information.”
In an interview with the News & Observer Friday, Stewart said nine PruittHealth patients were hospitalized.
PruittHealth is one of two Orange County nursing homes trying to contain ongoing outbreaks. Signature Health at Chapel Hill reported 31 positive cases of COVID-19, with more tests expected to come in.
As of early Saturday afternoon, there were 141 positive cases in Orange County, 37 more than Friday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are currently 25 nursing homes across the state dealing with outbreaks. None are in the Triad, although Heritage Greens in Greensboro is one of seven residential care facilities with an outbreak. An outbreak is defined by the state as two or more cases. Heritage Greens reported three residents had COVID-19, although once has since recovered.
People 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions are considered to be the most at-risk of a severe illness when contracting COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In all, N.C. has reported 4,312 confirmed cases of the illness, state data show. The death toll reached 80 on Saturday, including the fourth death to be reported in Forsyth County. Guilford County remained at nine deaths.
