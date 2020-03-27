Forsyth County's known COVID-19 cases grew by seven patients Friday as stay-at-home orders were issued throughout the region, along with a curfew issued in one city. Across the Triad, there are now 71 known cases of COVID-19.
The city of Lexington will enforce a daily 9 p.m. curfew beginning Saturday, in addition to asking residents to stay home to guard against the spread of COVID-19, according to an order signed by Mayor Newell Clark.
The curfew runs from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. until April 18 and bars people from venturing into public places unless they're considered essential services or are seeking food, medical assistance or going out for a service necessary to support their family.
Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Forsyth County's stay-at-home orders begin today, Friday, at 5 p.m.
There are four known cases of the new coronavirus in Davidson County, according to the county's health department.
There are more than 800 known cases in North Carolina, according to state and county health departments. About 47% of all COVID-19 patients in the state are between the age of 25 and 49, according to the state health department. The next most infected age group is people between 50 and 64, who make up 24% of the state's known cases.
There are at least 24 cases in Forsyth County, according to the Forsyth County health department, and at least 31 cases in Guilford County.
Of Forsyth's 24 cases, eight are considered community spread, and one case is under investigation. Six of the county's 24 patients are no longer showing symptoms and are considered recovered.
On Thursday, an infectious-disease expert told the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners that Forsyth Medical Center has more than 50 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected to have it. The number the health department reports includes people who have tested positive and does not reflect the number of suspected cases or people being monitored for the virus.
Clark's order and recommendation that residents stay home comes in anticipation of a statewide order to do so by Gov. Roy Cooper, according to a memo posted on the city's website.
Cooper is expected to hold a 4 p.m. briefing with his Coronavirus Task Force, although it's unclear if he plans to order the state to stay home.
There are four known deaths from COVID-19 in the state, including Adrian Grubbs,37, a supervisor at the city of Raleigh's Solid Waste Services Department.
The largest cluster of cases in the state is in Mecklenburg County, where there are at least 259 cases, according to the health director there.
