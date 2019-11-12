ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter was recovering Tuesday following surgery to relieve pressure on his brain from bleeding linked to recent falls.
A statement from his spokeswoman said there were no complications from the procedure, performed at Emory University Hospital for a subdural hematoma, blood trapped on the brain’s surface.
Carter, 95, will remain in the hospital for observation, said Deanna Congileo, his spokeswoman at the Carter Center.
The statement said the Carters thank everyone for the many well-wishes they have received, and Congileo doesn’t anticipate more announcements until he’s released.
It was unclear how long Carter might be hospitalized, said his pastor, the Rev. Tony Lowden.
The Carter Center said the bleeding was related to Carter’s recent falls.
The first fall, in the spring, required hip replacement surgery. He hit his head falling again on Oct. 6 and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tenn., to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. And he was briefly hospitalized after fracturing his pelvis on Oct. 21.
Carter’s wife of 73 years, Rosalynn Carter, is with him at the hospital, Lowden said.
Large bleeds, usually after major trauma, can be life-threatening. But often, especially in elderly patients, the injury is a slow leak that takes a while to build up until initial symptoms such as headaches and confusion appear, said Dr. Lola B. Chambless, associate professor of neurological surgery at Vanderbilt University.
