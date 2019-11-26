What we do: Provide information, referral and peer support for children, youth and families in accessing appropriate behavioral health treatment and community resources.

Wish list: Volunteers who will provide child care during bimonthly family support luncheon so parents can participate in training and informational sessions (three hours). Financial support needed to provide the food (for 15-20 adults and children).

To donate: Frederick Douglass, 336-772-2876; or Francine Mallory, 669-887-7219. Also, use the cash app $fic3 or visit www.faithincommunityministries.org.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments