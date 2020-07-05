Under Executive Order 147, North Carolinians must wear cloth coverings over their nose and mouth when in public places where physical distancing is not possible.

There are exceptions, including people with medical conditions and children under 11, people who are at home, and people who are walking or otherwise exercising outside when not within 6 feet of others.

The virus is spread mainly through respiratory droplets from sneezing or coughing. Experts say wearing anything that covers your nose and mouth to block those droplets is better than nothing. And besides protecting others, it’s also a physical barrier that may also provide some protection to you.

