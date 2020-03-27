Name: Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh
What I do: I’m the executive director of the Piedmont Triad Chapter of JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).
Why I do what I do: Nearly 17 years ago, then-12-year-old Brittany Carroll, the daughter of my friend Vanessa Carroll, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Because JDRF’s vision is “a world without T1D,” Vanessa immediately joined the local chapter board. Within a couple of years, she recruited me to the board and I was swept away by all the possibilities research presented to cure, prevent, and treat this 24/7 autoimmune disease.
My proudest achievement: After spending nearly 30 years working in the marketing/communications arena in the private sector, I’m so proud that I’ve been able to take the skills I honed in the corporate world and apply them to bringing people together right here in the Piedmont Triad to propel JDRF’s research efforts.
My real-life hero: I am in awe of everyone who lives with type 1; they have to navigate life exactly as the rest of us do — plus they have to make life-or-death decisions about their insulin usage every day. If I had to call out one family of heroes, it would be Shirley and Henry Frye, and Angela and Henry Frye Jr., who was diagnosed with T1D at the age of 13 in 1972, when managing diabetes was fraught with danger and uncertainty. The Fryes, who served as our JDRF Hope Gala Honorees in February, are the very definition of “heroes” and “grace under pressure.”
If I could have one superpower, it would be: I would love to be able to make the world run on “Eleanor time.” I always want to cram just “one more thing” into my day, and so, I’m always late. It would be great if the clocks could all adjust automatically to my needs!
