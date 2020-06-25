COVID-19 Update: Thursday’s numbers

Number of N.C. cases: 57,183 as of noon Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,009 new infections since Wednesday.

In Guilford County: 2,586 cases and 111 related deaths as of Thursday’s report. These numbers represent increases of 59 new cases and one new death since Wednesday.

N.C. deaths: 1,284 statewide as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 18 new fatalities.

N.C. hospitalizations: 891 people are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That’s 15 fewer than Wednesday and the first time in three days that total hospitalizations were below 900.

Across the U.S.: Nearly 2.34 million confirmed and probable cases as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of cases nationally increased by 34,313 since Tuesday. The CDC on Wednesday reported 121,117 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 784 fatalities.

Jennifer Fernandez

