COVID-19 Update: Thursday’s numbers
Number of N.C. cases: 57,183 as of noon Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,009 new infections since Wednesday.
In Guilford County: 2,586 cases and 111 related deaths as of Thursday’s report. These numbers represent increases of 59 new cases and one new death since Wednesday.
N.C. deaths: 1,284 statewide as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 18 new fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: 891 people are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That’s 15 fewer than Wednesday and the first time in three days that total hospitalizations were below 900.
Across the U.S.: Nearly 2.34 million confirmed and probable cases as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of cases nationally increased by 34,313 since Tuesday. The CDC on Wednesday reported 121,117 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 784 fatalities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.