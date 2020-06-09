GREENSBORO — A COVID-10 outbreak has occurred at Dismas Charities of Greensboro, according to the latest update from state health officials.
Six residents and one staff member associated with the facility at 307 N. Church St. have contracted the disease, but no deaths have been reported, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services.
According to its website, Dismas Charities operates as a nonprofit providing residential services for ex-convicts re-entering society. A phone call seeking comment from officials there late Tuesday afternoon was not immediately returned.
NCDHHS releases updated numbers for congregate living facilities, which include nursing homes and other residential care facilities, on Tuesdays and Fridays.
A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days, at minimum.
No changes were reported at the other six facilities in Guilford County with ongoing outbreaks since Friday’s state report. There are a total of 241 confirmed cases of the highly contagious virus associated with area congregate living facilities, according the state’s data, and 25 related deaths.
Those six facilities include Clapp’s Nursing Center, Piedmont Christian Home, Camden Health and Rehabilitation, Brighton Gardens of Greensboro, Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation, and Malachai House II.
Summer meal sites announced
Guilford County Schools transitioned to its summer meal distribution program this week, according to the school system.
Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at 41 schools and 64 neighborhood locations for children under the age of 18. An additional meal will be offered on Thursday for use on Friday.
The meal program runs through July 30.
These 41 schools have meals available:
- Alderman Elementary
- Allen Jay Middle
- Archer Elementary
- Brightwood Elementary
- Colfax Elementary
- Dudley High
- Eastern High
- Fairview Elementary
- Ferndale Middle
- Florence Elementary
- Gillespie Elementary
- Hairston Middle
- Hunter Elementary
- Irving Park Elementary
- Jackson Middle
- Jamestown Elementary
- Johnston Street Global Studies
- Kernodle Middle
- McLeansville Elementary
- Montlieu Elementary
- Morehead Elementary
- Northeast High
- Northwest High
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Page High
- Pilot Elementary
- Ragsdale High
- Rankin Elementary
- Shadybrook Elementary
- Simkins Elementary
- Smith High
- Southeast High
- Southern High
- Southwest Middle
- Swann Middle
- Triangle Lake Elementary
- Union Hill Elementary
- Washington Elementary
- Welborn Middle
- Western Middle
- Wiley Elementary
These 64 neighborhood locations will have meals available:
- Abby Court
- Abernathy Park Apartments
- Allerton Apartments
- Ambassador Court Apartments
- Amber Trace Apartments
- Applewood
- Autumn Forest Trailer Park
- Baylor Court
- Bellemeade Apartments
- Brentwood Crossing
- Cedar Creek Mobile
- Center for New North Carolinians, Glenhaven
- Center for New North Carolinians, Legacy Crossing
- Center for New North Carolinians, Oakwood Forrest
- Choice Extended Stay
- Claremont Homes
- Colonial Apartments
- Cottage Grove Apartments
- Cumberland Court Apartments
- Foxworth
- Gallant Estates
- Grandview Pointe
- Greater New Hope Baptist Church
- Greenbriar Housing
- Hampton Homes
- Hayleigh Village
- Hickory Trails
- Homestead Apartments
- Ingram Woods Apartment
- John Washington
- Johnquil Crowe Mobile Home Park
- Kendall Street Apartment
- Lake Spring Court
- Laurel Oaks
- Laurelwood Apartments
- Legacy Pointe Apartments
- Madison Woods Apartments
- Market Station Apartments
- New Gate Apartment #1
- Northland Apartments
- Oak Ridge Commons Shopping Center
- Park Street Terrace Apartments
- Pathway Center
- Pear Leaf
- Plantation Apartments
- Ray Warren
- River Burch
- Rock Creek Village Mobile Home Park
- Rockwood Manor
- Silver Briar Court
- Smith Homes
- South Wind Villas Apartments
- Spring Valley Apartment
- The Morehead Apartments
- The Oaks at Silver Ridge
- Turnbridge Apartment
- Village 1373
- Westview Valley Apartments
- Willow Run Apartments
- Winston Street
- Woodberry Run
- Woodland Village
- Woodlawn Apartments
GCS will continue to require social distancing at all meal sites.
In addition, three city neighborhood parks — Hannaford, Maywood, and Woodmere — will offer free grab-and-go lunches for people 18 and under from noon to 1 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, June 15 to July 30. Two meals will be provided on Thursdays.
Guilford Courthouse National Military Park increases access
GREENSBORO — Guilford Courthouse National Military Park is increasing recreational access beginning on Tuesday, according to a news release from the park.
The public will have increased access to:
- Hoskins Farm Site parking lot.
- Visitor Center parking lot and loop tour road (resumption of motor vehicle access).
- Overflow parking lot (intersection of New Garden Road and Old Battleground Road).
- Tour Stop 6 comfort station.
The hours of operation are modified for the Tour Road, Parking Lots and Comfort Station from 9 a.m. to to 4 p.m.
The visitor center remains closed.
The 254-acre park grounds, trails and tour road, and the Greensboro Greenway access continue to be accessible to the public. Bicycles are not allowed on interior trails.
The park asks visitors to follow local area health orders, avoid crowding and high-risk outdoor activities, such as using playgrounds or participating in organized sports.
The National Park Service is working with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis, according to the release.
