GREENSBORO — Kim Larrimore was determined not to miss the birth of her grandchild despite the pandemic, protests and curfews.
So, she brought a chair, a tiara and a few signs to the front of the Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital to wait for the big event, according to a Cone Health news release.
The idea came to Larrimore when she drove to the hospital on a false alarm. Knowing that visitors aren’t allowed inside because of the coronavirus risk, a large patch of grass in front of the building caught her eye, “Now that’s a thought,” Larrimore recalls thinking.
Ben Overton and daughter-in-law Jordan Vines Overton came to the hospital Monday from Winston-Salem.
“I couldn’t stay at home,” Larrimore said. Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, she put her plan into action. “I just asked the security guard if I could sit in the courtyard until the baby was born.”
A nurse saw her from the building and pointed the woman in a chair wearing a tiara and holding several signs out to Ben. “That would be my mom,” he said.
Larrimore hasn’t been alone. “The staff has been great. I can’t tell you how many people have asked if I needed anything, water or an umbrella. It’s been great.”
By early afternoon, family joined. Jordan’s parents, her grandmother and her sister arrived. Ben’s brother and a few friends came over. Larrimore’s homemade signs help with communication. One asks the big question, “Girl or Boy?”
Just after 3 p.m., they got the answer — a boy: Roan Wallace Overton. The middle name is in honor of Larrimore’s late father. In the grass outside the hospital, she knows they are not alone. “We are surrounded,” she says, “by love.”
No new nursing home cases, state reports
GREENSBORO — Guilford County got some good news Tuesday from the state, with no new reports of COVID-19 outbreaks or deaths associated with local congregate living facilities. That would include nursing homes and other residential care facilities.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services releases updated numbers for these establishments on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The county has ongoing outbreaks related to six facilities, with a total of 221 confirmed cases of the highly contagious virus, according the state’s data. An outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days, at minimum.
Those six facilities include Clapp’s Nursing Center, Piedmont Christian Home, Camden Health and Rehabilitation, Brighton Gardens of Greensboro, Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation, and Malachai House II.
Twenty-three people associated with Guilford County facilities have died from the disease since the coronavirus outbreak began.
YMCA resumes some activities
YMCA Greensboro has announced a partial reopening with outdoor group exercise classes, swimming, licensed childcare, tennis, day camp and overnight camp.
Participation in each requires reservations.
Limited outdoor exercise classes start today at all of the YMCA locations but Stoney Creek, which will begin June 8. Class size will be limited to support distancing guidelines, the announcement said, and people must maintain 6 feet of distance at all times. Face coverings are recommended.
Pool lap lanes will be accessible starting today, too. The staff will check temperatures and screen members for COVID-19 exposure and/or symptoms.
Other activities will be phased in as state guidance allows, the Y said. The YMCA offers online classes on its Virtual Y and Facebook Live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.