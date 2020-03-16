CHARLOTTE — “Charlotte 911 — do you need police, fire or Medic” are the first words people hear when they make an emergency call.
Now, Charlotte-area callers might be also answering questions on whether they or the person they’re helping are displaying novel coronavirus symptoms.
The new screening questions currently only apply to those who are transferred to Mecklenburg County Medic. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s call takers are not asking those questions, CMPD Capt. Brad Koch told the Observer.
When callers are transferred to Medic, the dispatcher asks questions to assess the condition of the patient such as whether the person is awake or bleeding. That type of screening on the call has not changed.
Mecklenburg County’s first case of a presumptive positive COVID-19 test was announced March 12. Since then, new 911 screening calls for people seeking medical help have been added.
The dispatcher asks the caller whether they or the person needing medical help has a fever over 100.4 degrees, has respiratory distress or has traveled or interacted with someone who has traveled recently, according to Medic’s most recent guidelines.
If the person confirms all three conditions, help is dispatched but first responders take protective measures.
On scene, paramedics within six feet of the patient must wear full protective equipment, which consists of a N95 face mask, eye goggles, gloves and a gown that protects their clothing and body.
According to the new guidelines, Medic will also alert hospital staff before arriving. Mecklenburg Medic can only go to Atrium-Carolinas Healthcare Main or Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with a patient experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms. Family and friends will also not be allowed to accompany the patient in transit.
Concord Police Department also made a similar change on Saturday.
“We’ve been giving basically a scripted dialogue if we are coming face to face with anyone,” said Concord Police 911 shift supervisor Jamie Kirby.
A statement by the city of Concord said answering yes to the questions does not mean that someone has COVID-19 but will help determine whether personnel need to “arrive at your residence using appropriate protective equipment.”
“Please answer questions honestly. Your health and the health of our emergency service personnel is essential at this critical time,” the statement said.
