David Ortiz Shot Baseball

FILE - In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz smiles during batting practice before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Boston. Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was hospitalized Monday following surgery for a gunshot wound after being ambushed by a man in a bar in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said. Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, when a gunman approached from behind and shot him at close range. Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable, Bautista said. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital have upgraded David Ortiz’s condition from “guarded” to “good. The former Boston Red Sox slugger suffered a gunshot wound earlier this month in his native Dominican Republic, Story, C5

