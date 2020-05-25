euthanizing:
Farmers kill 1.5M chickens after virus outbreaks
raleigh — Coronavirus outbreaks at meat-processing plants are forcing North Carolina farmers to euthanize 1.5 million chickens, according to a state official.
Joe Reardon, an assistant agriculture commissioner, said this is the first time during the coronavirus pandemic that North Carolina farmers have had to euthanize their animals.
According to agriculture officials, the action was prompted by 2,006 workers in 26 processing plants across the state testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Workers and their advocates have said the meat industry was slow to respond to the coronavirus outbreak by not providing protective equipment and taking other safety precautions.
overkill?
Town faces criticism after installing hand sanitizers
southport — In a move akin to providing water fountains and bike racks, this popular coastal town has installed stations filled with hand sanitizer on sidewalks to help minimize the risk of infection from the coronavirus to residents and tourists.
Health experts have long recommended Americans sanitize their hands frequently to avoid contracting the highly contagious respiratory disease.
Still, the city’s added precaution has faced criticism, including some who suggest on social media it’s a “complete waste of money.”
Town officials announced the move on Saturday, just as tens of thousands of visitors were flocking to the coast for the Memorial Day weekend.
hit and run:
Officials looking into death of nesting sea turtle
manteo — The National Park Service said Monday it’s investigating why a nesting loggerhead sea turtle was found dead on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore beach, with signs indicating the creature was run over by a vehicle.
The female turtle came onto the beach early Monday morning and had begun to lay eggs in the sand.
That’s when officials believe, based on evidence found at the scene, that a vehicle struck the loggerhead, which is listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
police: Man with knife shot after he disrupts outdoor church servicewaxhaw — A Union County man, armed with a knife, was shot by deputies responding to a complaint that he had disrupted an outdoor church service on Sunday.
Investigators were trying to determine why the man, whose injuries didn’t appear life-threatening, interrupted the service outside Oak Grove Baptist Church.
The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, lives across the road from the church and had been shouting obscenities at congregation members on Sunday and on previous occasions.
“We don’t know exactly what the gentleman was upset about,” said Deputy Tony Underwood, a spokesman for the Union County Sheriff’s Office. “We think it’s the noise, but we’re not exactly sure.”
good deed:
Man returns $1,200 stimulus check he found in trash
graham — A Pitt County man working at a car wash found something unexpected when he was taking out the trash: a $1,200 IRS stimulus check among the garbage.
Antonio Hernandez was able to track down recipient Charles Thompson, a construction worker who said he was not even expecting to get a check.
“I just try to keep going and going as best I can,” Thompson said. “That money helped put me ahead and put me on the right track a little bit to get back on my feet.”
— Wire Reports
