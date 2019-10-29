RESPECTS:
Funeral for former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan to be Sunday
GREENSBORO — A service to remember former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan will be held this weekend in the city where she lived for decades.
Family spokeswoman Sadie Weiner said Tuesday that Hagan’s funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Greensboro. The service is open to the public and will be followed by a visitation with the family.
Hagan died Monday at age 66, about three years after she contracted a rare virus spread from ticks to humans, leading to brain inflammation that made it difficult for her to speak and walk.
LEFT: Officer, wife in bar; daughter in carWILMINGTON — A police officer is accused of leaving his 8-year-old daughter in a car while he was inside a bar.
Authorities said the child was naked and wrapped in a blanket while Matthew Malone, a Wilmington police lieutenant, and his wife were inside the bar.
The parents told deputies that the child’s clothes got wet, so they took her to the car, removed her clothes, wrapped her in a blanket and returned to the bar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.