KAY HAGAN

File photo -- 2013 -- Kay Hagan, official Senate portrait.

 Renee Bouchard

RESPECTS:

Funeral for former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan to be Sunday

GREENSBORO — A service to remember former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan will be held this weekend in the city where she lived for decades.

Family spokeswoman Sadie Weiner said Tuesday that Hagan’s funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Greensboro. The service is open to the public and will be followed by a visitation with the family.

Hagan died Monday at age 66, about three years after she contracted a rare virus spread from ticks to humans, leading to brain inflammation that made it difficult for her to speak and walk.

LEFT: Officer, wife in bar; daughter in carWILMINGTON — A police officer is accused of leaving his 8-year-old daughter in a car while he was inside a bar.

Authorities said the child was naked and wrapped in a blanket while Matthew Malone, a Wilmington police lieutenant, and his wife were inside the bar.

The parents told deputies that the child’s clothes got wet, so they took her to the car, removed her clothes, wrapped her in a blanket and returned to the bar.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

— Wire Reports

Tags

Load comments