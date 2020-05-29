An autopsy has confirmed that a Winston-Salem woman who was found shot to death on a city street was pregnant with a viable baby, authorities said.

The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted the autopsy Friday on the body of Jericka Nasgah McGee, 21, of the 4400 block of Whittier Road.

The investigation began Thursday. Officers arrived at the 1200 block of East 20th Street at 6:31 a.m. after a person driving to work saw a body on the road, police said.

Officers found McGee's body lying on the street, police said. McGee had been shot several times.

McGee's death was the city's 10th homicide in Winston-Salem this year, as compared with eight homicides during the same time period in 2019, police said.

Her death also marked the city's fourth homicide since last Saturday. No arrests have been made in any of the four cases.

In the other cases:

*Kelvin Juan Bonner, 27, of Park Circle was found dead after a shooting in the 100 block of Park Circle at 6:32 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The shooting occurred near the Link Apartments Brookstown complex and BB&T Ballpark in downtown Winston-Salem.

Police received a 911 call about a body lying in the road, and soon after received calls about people hearing a single gunshot. When officers and Forsyth County emergency-medical technicians arrived, Bonner's body was lying in the road in front of his home.

Investigators determined that Bonner was shot during an encounter on the street, police said.

*Kevin Raphael Johnson, 49, of Parkwood Avenue was slashed to death Monday night after a verbal argument turned physical, police said.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Clayton Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of an assault there, police said. Officers found Johnson suffering from several deep cuts.

Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene. Johnson and another person were arguing when the other person slashed him, police said.

*Ella Lorine Crawley, 50, of Lawrence Way was found beaten May 23 in a park, and she died from her injuries last Sunday, police said. A man and woman found Crawley just after 7 a.m. near a walking path in Gateway Commons Park in the Aster Park area off Northwest Boulevard.

An autopsy showed that Crawley died from blunt-force trauma and strangulation.

A gathering to remember the four victims will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in front of Aster Park in the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard near Oak Street.

The event will empower black women in the local community, said Arnita Miles, an organizer.

"We are going to lift up the memory of all four victims," Miles said.