RALEIGH — Since COVID-19 arrived in North Carolina i, over 30,000 people have been infected with the virus and more than 900 have died from the disease.
But how many of them are Hispanic?
Although the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updates daily the number of Hispanics who have been infected or died of COVID-19, the data is incomplete.
And that means health officials and the medical community don’t have sufficient information to completely understand the real impact of the disease.
So far, only 16 of the 100 counties in the state have made this data public.
William Munn, a political analyst at the North Carolina Justice Center, said that “data by race and ethnicity have been very difficult to find at the state and county levels.”
Counties that have published the number of infections by ethnic groups are Forsyth, with almost 1,000 Latinos infected; Alamance, with a little more than 155 infected Hispanics, and Guilford, which has almost 168 Latinos sick with COVID-19.
