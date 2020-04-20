WASHINGTON — Testing is critical to controlling the coronavirus and eventually easing restrictions that have halted daily life for most Americans. But there’s been confusion about what kinds of tests are available and what they actually measure.
There are still just two main types in the U.S. One tells you if you have an active infection with the coronavirus, whether you have symptoms or not. The other checks to see if you were previously infected at some point and fought it off.
Here’s a look at both tests and how they work:
Testing for infection
Genetic testing is the best method for detecting active COVID-19 infections and making a diagnosis.
First, the doctor or nurse gathers samples from a patient’s nose or throat using swabs. The sample is developed through a process called polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, which is used to boost any traces of virus until they are detectable.
The Food and Drug Administration has now authorized dozens of these types of testss. The tests typically take 4 to 6 hours to run and can take a day or more to turn around if a sample needs to be shipped to another site for processing.
There are caveats to these types of tests: Someone can test negative one day and then positive the next. Much depends on the level of virus and whether the swab picked up enough of it to make a good sample.
While the U.S. is now conducting well over 1 million tests per week, experts say that number will need to increase at least threefold before social distancing is dramatically eased.
Testing for antibodies
The second type of test won’t tell you whether you’re currently infected with the virus, but whether you were infected sometime in the past.
Instead of searching for the virus itself, these tests search for blood proteins called antibodies, which the body produces days or weeks after fighting an infection.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official, says it’s a “reasonable assumption,” that if you have antibodies, you will be protected from another infection.
By testing broad populations for antibodies, researchers hope to learn how widely the virus spread and how deadly it really is.
The FDA has authorized four antibody tests based on preliminary reviews. But more than 90 others have launched without FDA oversight under a federal emergency policy intended to quickly ramp up testing options.
Several laboratory and physician groups have called for tighter FDA control.
