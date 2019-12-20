NORTH CAROLINA
No. 2 Isaiah Bess, Shelby, QB
No. 3 Anderson Castle, Watauga, RB
No. 4 Maliek Faust, Charlotte Harding, DB
No. 6 Adam Akins, Southeast Guilford, DB
No. 7 Devan Boykin, Jamestown Ragsdale, DB
No. 9 Jefferson Boaz, East Surry, QB/H
No. 10 Javondre' Paige, Greensboro Page, QB
No. 15 Elijah Burnette, Eastern Alamance, DB
No. 19 Ja'Qurious Conley, Northside Jacksonville, DB
No. 20 Quinton Conley, Southern Nash, RB
No. 22 Elijah Burris, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, RB
No. 24 Ezemdi Udoh, Fayetteville Sanford, RB
No. 33 Trey Byers, Gastonia Ashbrook, DB
No. 34 Joshua Karty, Western Alamance, K
No. 35 Chance Smith, Wake Forest, DB
No. 36 Cameren Dalrymple, Wallace Rose-Hill, OLB
No. 40 Will Cobb, Matthews Weddington, Long S
No. 42 Stefon Thompson, Charlotte Vance, OLB
No. 44 Jaki Brevard, Southern Durham, OLB
No. 46 Nick Dobson, Wallace Rose-Hill, OLB
No. 48 Colby Johnson, Reidsville, OLB
No. 50 Roe Chitwood, Charlotte Myers Park, ILB
No. 51 Alec Mock, Matthews Weddington, ILB
No. 53 Chris Morgan, Maiden, ILB
No. 55 Shane Whitter, Burlington Williams, ILB
No. 59 Jonny Hassard, West Rowan, OG
No. 62 Jonathan Adorno, Rolesville, OG
No. 64 Grant Copeland, West Forsyth, C
No. 65 Chance Carroll, Cornelius Hough, C
No. 66 Jonathan King, Southeast Guilford, OT
No. 70 Parker Flynn, Sylva Smoky Mountain, DL
No. 71 Adrian Spellman, Elizabeth City Northeastern, DL
No. 73 Trey Pickard, Reidsville, OT
No. 74 J'Vian McCray, West Brunswick, DL
No. 75 Malik McGowen, Charlotte Catholic, OG
No. 76 Caleb Krings, Fayetteville Cape Fear, OT
No. 78 Tavien Ford, Charlotte Olympic, OG
No. 80 Ray Rose, Belmont South Point, REC
No. 81 Cedric Gray, Charlotte Ardrey Kell, REC
No. 82 Jhari Patterson, Asheville Reynolds, REC
No. 83 Da'Qon Stewart, North Mecklenburg, REC
No. 84 G'mone Wilson, REC
No. 90 Stephen Sings, Charlotte Vance, DL
No. 99 Davin Vann, Cary, DL
SOUTH CAROLINA
No. 2 Mikele Colasurdo, Inman Chapman, QB
No. 3 Chrstian Miller, Hilton Head, DB
No. 4 Ger-Cari Caldwell, Rock Hill Northwestern, WR
No. 6 Henry Bishop, Spartanburg, K/P
No. 7 Ha'Keem Megett, Berkeley, WR
No. 10 Mason Garcia, Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest, QB
No. 15 Andru Phillips, Mauldin, DB
No. 20 Braden Walker, Lexington River Bluff, RB
No. 22 Nathan Mahaffey, Fort Mill Nation Ford, RB
No. 24 Tyler Venables, Central Daniel, DB
No. 26 Buddy Mack, Duncan Byrnes, DB
No. 28 Jalen Tate, Greenville, DB
No. 32 Cole Demarzo, Hilton Head, Db
No. 33 Tylik Edwards, Rock Hill, CB
No. 35 O'Donnell Fortune, Sumter, DB
No. 36 Rahjai Harris, Duncan Byrnes, RB
No. 42 Darryle Ware, North Charleston Fort Dorchester, LB
No. 44 Jhalyn Shuler, Abbeville, OLB
No. 46 Harrison Morgan, Piedmont Wren, OLB
No. 48 Kevon Haigler, Hartsville, OLB
No. 50 Ty'Quan King, Dillon, ILB
No. 51 Duane Martin, Laurens, ILB
No. 53 De'Shawn Watson, Barnwell, ILB
No. 55 Justin Abraham, Hartsville, ILB
No. 59 Quay Evans, Chester, DL
No. 62 Will Boggs, York Comprehensive, OL
No. 65 Nick Taiste, Lexington White Knoll, OL
No. 66 Rontarius Aldridge, Rock Hill South Pointe, DL
No. 68 Briggs Kearse, Barnwell, OL
No. 70 Adam McKanna, Summerville, OL
No. 71 Trai Jones, Abbeville, OL
No. 73 Tyshawn Wannamaker, Calhoun County, OL
No. 74 Parker Clements, Lugoff-Elgin, OL
No. 75 Quamil Spells, Myrtle Beach, DE
No. 76 Xavier McIver, Cheraw, DE
No. 78 Darin Goss, Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest, OL
No. 81 Demetric Hardin Jr., Lewisville, WR
No. 82 Tylee Craft, Sumter, WR
No. 84 Jaylin Hyatt Irmo Dutch Fork, WR
No. 85 Khalil Ellis, York Comprehensive, TE
No. 89 Will Blackston, Belton Honea Path, TE
No. 90 Tonka Hemingway, Conway, DE
No. 99 Trey Irby Irmo Dutch Fork, DL
