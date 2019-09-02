Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 2-0 Last week: 1
Friday: At Morehead
2. GRIMSLEY
Record: 2-0 Last week: 2
Friday: No. 4 Eastern Guilford
3. DUDLEY
Record: 1-1 Last week: 4
Friday: No. 7 Page
4. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-0 Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 2 Grimsley
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 1-1 Last week: 7
Friday: No. 9 Northwest Guilford
6. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 1-1 Last week: NR
Friday: Ragsdale
T7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 3-0 Last week: 9
Friday: At Raleigh Ravenscroft
T7. PAGE
Record: 0-2 Last week: 3
Friday: At No. 3 Dudley
9. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-0 Last week: 10
Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford
10. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 1-1 Last week: 6
Friday: High Point Central
DROPPED OUT: Ragsdale.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Andrews (2-0), Ragsdale (1-1), Northeast Guilford (1-1).
The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com.
