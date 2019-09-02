Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 2-0 Last week: 1

Friday: At Morehead

2. GRIMSLEY

Record: 2-0 Last week: 2

Friday: No. 4 Eastern Guilford

3. DUDLEY

Record: 1-1 Last week: 4

Friday: No. 7 Page

4. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-0 Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 2 Grimsley

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 1-1 Last week: 7

Friday: No. 9 Northwest Guilford

6. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 1-1 Last week: NR

Friday: Ragsdale

T7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 3-0 Last week: 9

Friday: At Raleigh Ravenscroft

T7. PAGE

Record: 0-2 Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 3 Dudley

9. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-0 Last week: 10

Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford

10. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 1-1 Last week: 6

Friday: High Point Central

DROPPED OUT: Ragsdale.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Andrews (2-0), Ragsdale (1-1), Northeast Guilford (1-1).

