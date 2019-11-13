BOYS SOCCER
Third round
Wednesday’s results
Class 4-A West: Page at Northwest Guilford
Class 1-A West: Bishop McGuinness at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day
State quarterfinals
Saturday’s games
Class 4-A: No. 10 Page (11-6-5) or No. 2 Northwest Guilford (20-2-2) vs. No. 6 Southern Pines Pinecrest or No. 3 Charlotte Myers Park
Class 1-A: No. 11 Bishop McGuinness (13-5-3) vs. No. 23 Matthews Queen’s Grant or No. 2 Mount Airy
FRIDAY’S GAMES
FOOTBALL
Kickoffs 7:30 p.m.
Full pairings, NCHSAA.org
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 11 Page (3-8) at No. 6 Mooresville (6-5)
No. 12 South Caldwell (4-7) at No. 5 Glenn (7-4)
No. 1 Grimsley (10-1), bye
No. 2 East Forsyth (9-2), bye
No. 3 Ragsdale (5-6), bye
CLASS 3-AA EAST
No. 16 Eastern Guilford (6-5) at No. 1 Lee County (11-0)
No. 11 Clayton (6-5) at No. 6 Southeast Guilford (8-3)
CLASS 3-AA WEST
No. 13 Northern Guilford (7-4) at No. 4 Concord Cox Mill (7-4)
No. 14 Southwest Guilford (6-5) at No. 3 Dudley (9-2)
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 11 Monroe Parkwood (7-4) at No. 6 Northeast Guilford (9-2)
CLASS 2-AA EAST
No. 16 Morehead (4-7) at No. 1 Randleman (10-0)
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 15 East Bend Forbush (7-4) at No. 2 Reidsville (10-1)
