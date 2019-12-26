What: High school basketball tournament.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

When: Through Saturday.

Tickets: Available through participating schools or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office. Tournament books containing tickets for all games are $15. Single-session tickets are $10 for the opening and semifinal rounds and $15 for championship day. Single-session tickets are only available at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center box office.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Boys

No. 2 Smith 52, No. 7 Northern Guilford 38

No. 3 Northwest Guilford 74, No. 6 Grimsley 72

No. 1 Greensboro Day 80, No. 8 Ragsdale 42

No. 5 Page 52, No. 4 Dudley 49

Girls

No. 1 Ragsdale 82, No. 8 Smith 29

No. 4 Northern Guilford 51, No. 5 Dudley 30

No. 2 Northwest Guilford 68, No. 7 Page 8

No. 3 Greensboro Day 56, No. 6 Grimsley 27

Today’s games

Boys

Court 1

Greensboro Day vs. Page, 6 p.m.

Smith vs. Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Court 2

Ragsdale vs. Dudley, 5 p.m.

N. Guilford vs. Grimsley, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Court 1

Ragsdale vs. N. Guilford, 2:30 p.m.

Northwest Guilford vs. Greensboro Day, 4 p.m.

Court 2

Smith vs. Dudley, 1:30

Page vs. Grimsley, 3 p.m.

saturday’s games

Boys

Championship, 5:30 p.m., Court 1

Third place, 1:30 p.m., Court 1

Fifth place, 3:30 p.m., Court 2

Seventh place, 12:30 p.m., Court 2

Girls

Championship, 3:30 p.m., Court 1

Third place, noon, Court 1

Fifth place, 2 p.m., Court 2

Seventh place, 11 a.m., Court 2

