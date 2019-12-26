What: High school basketball tournament.
Where: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
When: Through Saturday.
Tickets: Available through participating schools or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office. Tournament books containing tickets for all games are $15. Single-session tickets are $10 for the opening and semifinal rounds and $15 for championship day. Single-session tickets are only available at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center box office.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Boys
No. 2 Smith 52, No. 7 Northern Guilford 38
No. 3 Northwest Guilford 74, No. 6 Grimsley 72
No. 1 Greensboro Day 80, No. 8 Ragsdale 42
No. 5 Page 52, No. 4 Dudley 49
Girls
No. 1 Ragsdale 82, No. 8 Smith 29
No. 4 Northern Guilford 51, No. 5 Dudley 30
No. 2 Northwest Guilford 68, No. 7 Page 8
No. 3 Greensboro Day 56, No. 6 Grimsley 27
Today’s games
Boys
Court 1
Greensboro Day vs. Page, 6 p.m.
Smith vs. Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Court 2
Ragsdale vs. Dudley, 5 p.m.
N. Guilford vs. Grimsley, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Court 1
Ragsdale vs. N. Guilford, 2:30 p.m.
Northwest Guilford vs. Greensboro Day, 4 p.m.
Court 2
Smith vs. Dudley, 1:30
Page vs. Grimsley, 3 p.m.
saturday’s games
Boys
Championship, 5:30 p.m., Court 1
Third place, 1:30 p.m., Court 1
Fifth place, 3:30 p.m., Court 2
Seventh place, 12:30 p.m., Court 2
Girls
Championship, 3:30 p.m., Court 1
Third place, noon, Court 1
Fifth place, 2 p.m., Court 2
Seventh place, 11 a.m., Court 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.