Top 25 Schedule

Friday,’s game

No. 18 UCF at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Today’s games

No. 3 Georgia at Tennessee, 7

No. 4 Ohio St. vs. No. 25 Michigan St., 7:30

No. 5 LSU vs. Utah State, noon

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas, noon

No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida, 3:30.

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Kent State, noon

No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green, 3:30

No. 11 Texas at West Virginia, 3:30

No. 12 Penn State vs. Purdue, noon

No. 13 Oregon vs. California, 8

No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan, noon

No. 15 Washington at Stanford, 10:30

No. 16 Boise State at UNLV, 10:30

No. 21 Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, noon

No. 24 SMU vs. Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

EAST

Tulane (3-1) at Army (3-1), noon

Purdue (1-3) at Penn St. (4-0), noon

Maryland (2-2) at Rutgers (1-3), noon

South Florida (1-3) at UConn (1-3), noon

Rhode Island (0-4) at Brown (1-1), 12:30

Lehigh (1-3) at Colgate (0-5), 1

Howard (1-4) at Harvard (1-1), 1

Columbia (1-1) at Princeton (2-0), 1

Fordham (2-3) at Yale (2-0), 1

Holy Cross (1-3) at Bucknell (0-4), 2

Georgetown (3-1) at Cornell (1-1), 3

Ohio (1-3) at Buffalo (2-3), 3:30

Air Force (3-1) at Navy (2-1), 3:30

Elon (2-3) at New Hampshire (2-2), 3:30

Texas (3-1) at West Virginia (3-1), 3:30

J. Madison (4-1) at Stony Brook (4-1), 6

SC State (2-1) at Delaware St. (1-3), 7

SOUTH

Utah St. (3-1) at LSU (4-0), noon

Butler (1-3) at Stetson (3-1), noon

Bstn College (3-2) at Louisville (2-2), 12:30

Presbyterian (0-4) at Campbell (3-1), 1

Davidson (3-1) at Morehead St. (2-2), 1

NC Central (2-3) at Florida A&M (3-1), 2

N. Alabama (2-3) at Hampton (2-2), 2

E. Illinois (0-5) at Murray St. (2-3), 2

NC A&T (3-1) at Norfolk St. (1-4), 2

Albany (3-2) at Richmond (1-3), 2

VMI (2-3) at The Citadel (2-3), 2

Alcorn St. (3-2) at Alabama St. (2-2), 3

UT Martin (2-2) at E. Kentucky (3-2), 3

Furman (3-2) at Samford (3-2), 3

Wofford (2-2) at ETSU (2-3), 3:30

Auburn (5-0) at Florida (5-0), 3:30

Arkansas St. (3-2) at Georgia St. (2-2), 3:30

Virginia Tech (2-2) at Miami (2-2), 3:30

Marshall (2-2) at Middle Tenn (1-3), 3:30

Gardner-Webb (1-3) at W. Carolina (1-3), 3:30

Villanova (5-0) at William & Mary (2-3), 3:30

Memphis (4-0) at La-Monroe (2-2), 3:45

Morgan St. (0-4) at Beth-Cookman (3-1), 4

N. Carolina (2-3) at Ga. Tech (1-3), 4

Chattanooga (2-3) at Mercer (2-3), 4

SE Louisiana (3-1) at McNeese St. (2-3), 5

Savannah St. (3-1) at Char. Sthrn (0-4), 6

W. Kentucky (2-2) at ODU (1-3), 6

UMass (1-4) at FIU (1-3), 7 p.m.

Grambling (0-4) at Jackson St. (1-3), 7

Tenn. St. (1-4) at Jacksonville St. (3-2), 7

Georgia (4-0) at Tennessee (1-3), 7

Rice (0-5) at UAB (3-1), 7

Vanderbilt (1-3) at Mississippi (2-3), 7:30.

Pittsburgh (3-2) at Duke (3-1), 8

MIDWEST

Jacksonville (2-2) at Dayton (2-1), noon

TCU (3-1) at Iowa St. (2-2), noon

Oklahoma (4-0) at Kansas (2-3), noon

Iowa (4-0) at Michigan (3-1), noon

Kent St. (2-2) at Wisconsin (4-0), noon

N. Dakota St. (4-0) at Illinois St. (3-1), 1

Valparaiso (0-4) at Drake (1-2), 2.

UC Davis (2-3) at North Dakota (2-2), 2

E. Michigan (3-1) at C. Michigan (2-3), 3

S. Illinois (2-2) at S. Dakota St. (2-1), 3

Indiana St. (2-2) at South Dakota (1-3), 3

Baylor (4-0) at Kansas St. (3-1), 3:30

Illinois (2-2) at Minnesota (4-0), 3:30

Ball St. (1-3) at N. Illinois (1-3), 3:30

Bowling Green (1-3) at Notre Dame (3-1), 3:30

W. Michigan (3-2) at Toledo (3-1), 3:30

Troy (2-2) at Missouri (3-1), 4

Northwestern (1-3) at Nebraska (3-2), 4

Youngstown St. (4-0) at N. Iowa (2-2), 5

Tenn. Tech (4-1) at SE Missouri (2-2), 7

Michigan St. (4-1) at Ohio St. (5-0), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. (4-1) at Texas Tech (2-2), noon

Tulsa (2-2) at SMU (5-0), 7:30

UTSA (1-3) at UTEP (1-3), 8

WEST

Idaho St. (2-2) at Montana (4-1), 3

Arizona (3-1) at Colorado (3-1), 4:30

Weber St. (2-2) at Idaho (2-3), 5

N. Colorado (1-4) at N. Arizona (2-3), 7

Montana St. (4-1) at Cal Poly (2-2), 8

Liberty (3-2) at New Mexico St. (0-5), 8

California (4-1) at Oregon (3-1), 8

Oregon St. (1-3) at UCLA (1-4), 9

San Diego St. (3-1) at Colorado St. (1-4), 10

Washington (4-1) at Stanford (2-3), 10:30

Boise St. (4-0) at UNLV (1-3), 10:30

(Late Thursday)

Temple 27, East Carolina 17

Temple 0 17 7 3 — 27

East Carolina 7 3 0 7 — 17

First Quarter

ECU—C.Johnson 14 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), 10:25

Second Quarter

TEM—FG Mobley 29, 12:39

TEM—Gardner 9 run (Mobley kick), 7:46

ECU—FG Verity 39, 5:52

TEM—Davis 1 run (Mobley kick), 3:21

Third Quarter

TEM—Wright 6 pass from Russo (Mobley kick), :07

Fourth Quarter

TEM—FG Mobley 39, 10:37

ECU—C.Johnson 10 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), :29

TEM ECU

First downs 29 20

Rushes-yards 50-237 34-98

Passing 253 229

Comp-Att-Int 27-39-0 19-39-0

Punts-Avg. 4-32.25 6-35.66

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 12-80 2-10

Time of Possession 35:15 24:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Temple, Davis 24-157, Gardner 14-60, Centeio 9-23, Blue 1-7, Russo 2-(minus 10). East Carolina, Mauney 12-45, Christian 7-26, Ahlers 11-26, Hatfield 2-6, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Ta.Williams 1-(minus 4).

PASSING—Temple, Centeio 4-5-0-45, Russo 23-34-0-208. East Carolina, Ahlers 19-39-0-229.

RECEIVING—Temple, Mack 9-107, Wright 9-104, Blue 7-25, Barbon 1-10, Yeboah 1-7. East Carolina, C.Johnson 8-100, Proehl 2-32, Mauney 2-18, Christian 2-10, Farrier 2-6, Hatfield 1-37, Snead 1-14, Watley 1-12.

