Wednesday’s results

BOYS SOCCER

Western Guilford 3, Grimsley 2

GIRLS TENNIS

Greensboro Day 9, Westchester 0

Singles: Kendall Parr def. Dory Keever 8-1; Merrit Korbus def. Emma Whitlock 8-4; Caroline Ross def. Kate Leonard 8-0; Caroline Rainosek def. Ava Apple 8-0; Lauren Love def. Sofia Chodri 8-0; Celia Funderburk def. Olivia Beaver 8-0.

Doubles: Merrit Korbus/Caroline Poss def. Dory Keever/Emma Whitlock 8-2; Hanes Robinson/Lauren Love def. Kate Leonard/Ava Apple 8-0; Celia Funderburk/Sara McCorkle def. Sofia Chodri/Claire Smith 8-0.

Ragsdale 6, Southeast Guilford 3

Singles: Jolie Nhouyvankuong (SE) def. Emma Hodge (R) 8-6; Sofie Patton (SE) def. Tala Kiandost (R) 8-5; Ellie Ramsey (R) def. Nya Reed (SE) 8-2; Ellie Couthen (SE) def. Ruby Kemp (R) 8-6; Lexi Honeycutt (R) def. Nirvanoh Nale (SE) 8-3; Kelly Dennehy (R) def. Jahda Carter (SE) 8-1.

Doubles: Ramsey/Kiandost (R) def. Jolie.N/Reed (SE) 8-3; Hodge/Kemp (R) def. Patton/Couthen (SE) 8-5; Dennehy/Honeycutt (R) def. Nale/Carter (SE) 8-1.

Records: Ragsdale 5-0 (1-0) Southeast Guilford 2-3 (1-2)

Eastern Alamance 5, Northern Guilford 1

Singles: Christin Dunn (E) d. Rhiana Brownell 6-1, 6-0; Emily Walsh (E) d. Samantha Townes 7-5, 6-2; Rosa Rocio (E) d. Carmen Wallace 4-6 (Retired); Olivia Harris (E) d. Thalia Wall 6-2, 6-0; Hanna Hawks (E) d. Amelia Harris 4-6, 6-2, 10-7; Anna Pope (N) d. Sarah Delario 6-1, 6-1.

Records: Eastern Alamance (5-0 , 3-0); Northern Guilford (2-2, 1-1)

Western Guilford 5, High Point Central 4

Singles: Brooke Henley (W) def. Olivia Perez 6-2, 6-4; Jordanne Arace (W) def. Elizabeth Boger 6-3, 6-2, 11-9 ;Rachel Eskew (H) def. Macy Morgan 6-0, 6-4; Rachel Johnson (W) def. Taylor Jones 6-2, 6-2; Morgan Mayson (H) def. Kasanna Veth 6-2, 6-1; Caroline Boger (H) def. Adelisa Kalac 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Doubles: Brooke Henley/Macy Morgan (W) def. Olivia Perez/Elizabeth Boger 8-3); Jordanne Arace/Rachel Johnson (W) def. Rachel Eskew/Taylor Jones 8-4; Morgan Mayson/Marie Rosine Tuyikunde (H) def. Kasanna Veth /Natalie Cortes 8-5.

VOLLEYBALL

Southeast Guilford 3, Dudley 0

(25-18, 27-25, 25-15)

TUESDAY’s result

GIRLS TENNIS

Southwest Guilford 6, Cornerstone Charter Academy 3

Singles: Audrey Serb (SW) def. Arizona Poole (CCA) 8-4; Christina Alentina (SW) def. Preston Hawkins (CCA) 8-2; Lanie Van Dorp (SW) def. Ashleigh Tyree (CCA) 8-3; Molly Cooper (CCA) def. Gretchen Cross (SW) 8-5; Annie Vo (SW) def. Katlyn Poole (CCA) 8-5; Lauren Harris (SW) def. Sydney Clark (CCA) 8-3.

Doubles: Tran Nguyen/MAggie Mugi (SW) def. Katlyn Poole/Sydney Clark (CCA) 8-6; Rebekah Kirkman/Mica Patterson (CCA) def. Avery McCaskill/Sandra Striletchi(SW) 8-3; Katie Wright/Madison Rudd (CCA) def. Hannah Beamon/ Kate Cherry (SW) 8-2.

Records: Southwest Guilford 3-0, Cornerstone Charter 0-1.

