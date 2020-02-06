RICHMOND, Va. — A sweeping LGBT-rights bill banning discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations sailed out of the Virginia Senate on a bipartisan vote Thursday.
Virginia would become the first Southern state to adopt such protections if the legislation becomes law as expected. The bill also would for the first time apply civil rights protections to public accommodations like restaurants and stores in Virginia — not just for the LGBT community but also for racial minorities, women and religious groups.
The House of Delegates was poised to approve an identical bill later Thursday.
The Senate and House bills have to cross over to the opposite chamber and win passage again before Gov. Ralph Northam, D, who requested the legislation, can sign them into law. But those steps were regarded as mere technicalities by advocates cheering what they regard as landmark human rights legislation.
“Its sends a message that the commonwealth is a safe and welcoming place for all people,” said Sen. Adam Ebbin, D, who was Virginia’s first openly gay legislator in 2004.
Today, the General Assembly has a five-member LGBT Caucus, including Del. Danica Roem, D, the first openly transgender state lawmaker elected in the country.
The Virginia Senate has passed a more limited version of the legislation — banning discrimination in housing and public employment — for several years. But Republican House leaders always killed those measures in committee.
Both chambers are under Democratic control this year for the first time in decades. The LGBT-rights measures are part of a flood of Democratic priorities advancing this year, including bills to restrict firearms, boost the minimum wage and loosen voting rules.
The legislation that advanced Thursdaywould prohibit discrimination against gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender people in employment, housing or public accommodations such as restaurants. It applies to public and private entities alike.
“In more than 30 states in this county, gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people can be fired from their jobs and discriminated against in housing,” said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, a national group that invested in Virginia legislative campaigns last year. “Today we take Virginia off that list.”
