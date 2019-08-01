JUNCTION CITY, Ky. — A regional gas pipeline ruptured early Thursday in Kentucky, causing a massive explosion that killed one person, hospitalized five others, destroyed railroad tracks and forced the evacuation of a nearby mobile home park, authorities said.
Some homes were consumed by the blaze when firefighters extinguished the flames hours later, Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam said.
“The part of the area that has been compromised, there’s just nothing left,” Gilliam said when asked whether residents might return to their trailer homes. “The residences that are still standing or damaged will be accessible. There doesn’t really look like there’s any in-between back there. They’re either destroyed or they’re still standing.”
A handful of people who were missing after the blast have been accounted for, authorities said.
Man tries to bring
home missile launcher
BALTIMORE — Federal officials say they’ve found a missile launcher in a man’s luggage at the airport in Baltimore.
The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement that the military grade weapon was in the man’s checked luggage at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The unidentified traveler said he was in the military and coming home from Kuwait.
He said he wanted to keep the weapon as a souvenir.
The TSA said the missile launcher was “not a live device.” But it was handed over to the state fire marshal for disposal.
Wrongly accused man
is freed from prison
FRACKVILLE, Pa. — A Philadelphia man who spent more than two decades behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit is a free man — 17 years after another man confessed to the crime.
John Miller was released Wednesday after 22 years in prison. Surrounded by family outside the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy, 100 miles north of Philadelphia, he said it felt “surreal.”
In 1998, a jury found Miller guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in a parking lot outside 30th Street Station two years prior, even though there was no physical evidence of his involvement.
The key witness against him confessed multiple times to being the real shooter.
The witness, David Williams, recanted his statement at Miller’s preliminary hearing in 1997 but the jury voted to convict Miller anyway.