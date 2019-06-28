NEW YORK — Thousands of people converged Friday on the Stonewall Inn for the 50th anniversary of the rebellion that catalyzed a movement for LGBTQ liberation, marking the milestone with celebrity performances, speeches and personal reflections.
People from New York and afar came to take photos and share in the legacy of the gay bar where patrons resisted a police raid, sparking protests and longer-term organizing that made the cause of LGBTQ rights considerably more visible.
“Fifty years ago, people stood up for their rights, and look where we’re at now. We’ve got flags all over the city,” said Richard Walker, 58, an airline worker from New York. “I’m getting goosebumps just really thinking about it.”
With the modern incarnation of the Stonewall Inn as the focal point, the day’s celebrations included music, speeches and an evening rally. Lady Gaga, Whoopi Goldberg, Alicia Keys, drag performers and other artists addressed a crowd that stretched for blocks on a nearly 90-degree afternoon.
“This community has fought and continued to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance,” Lady Gaga said. “You are the definition of courage.”
Judge reduces awards against Oberlin College
ELYRIA, Ohio — An Ohio judge has drastically reduced multimillion-dollar jury awards for business owners who accused Oberlin College officials of ruining their livelihoods by encouraging protests against them and branding them as racists.
A Lorain County judge ruled Thursday that David Gibson should receive $14 million in compensatory and punitive damages, his father and family patriarch Allyn Gibson $6.5 million, and their Oberlin business, Gibson’s Bakery, $4.5 million.
Oberlin College officials told alumni Thursday the school can pay the judgment amount but hopes it will be reduced further. The school was originally ordered to pay $44 million.
Palestinians claim attack by Israel
JERUSALEM — Palestinians claim Israeli forces attacked them after a peaceful rally against police brutality in east Jerusalem.
Witness 49-year-old Abed Zamzam, said that after prayers Thursday Israeli police were in the area to patrol a rally of several hundred Palestinians in the neighborhood of Issawiya.
He says they beat the residents after fatally shooting 20-year-old Mohammed Obeid. A cellphone video shows a policeman kicking a Palestinian already on the ground as an officer was arresting him. The protests continued Friday.
40 tons of nets pulled from Pacific Ocean
SAN FRANCISCO — Environmentalists cleaning up plastic in the ocean pulled 40 tons of abandoned fishing nets this month from an area known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
The crew of volunteers with the California-based nonprofit Ocean Voyages Institute fished out the derelict nets from the floating trash patch between Hawaii and California.
Group founder Mary Crowley said Friday that the effort is aimed at ridding waters of nets that entangle whales, turtles and fish and damage coral reefs.