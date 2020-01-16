EL CINCHADO, Guatemala — Hundreds of mainly Honduran migrants started walking and hitching rides Wednesday from the city of San Pedro Sula and later crossed the Guatemala border in a bid to form the kind of migrant caravan that reached the U.S. border in 2018.
But the migrants quickly divided into smaller groups heading to two different border crossings. Several said they were unaware of any plan to reqroup later and would just try to make their own way while enjoying the safety of traveling with others.
Farther along toward the Guatemalan capital in the town of Morales, National Police were checking migrants’ documents at a roadblock. Associated Press journalists saw about 20 Honduran migrants put on a police vehicle to be driven back to the border because they had not registered with immigration officials there.
A U.S. Embassy spokesman said U.S. Department of Homeland Security personnel — ICE as well as Customs and Border Protection — are in Guatemala “providing advisory and capacity building support” to deal with irregular migration.
Bid to spirit Picasso out of Spain leads to prisonMADRID — A Spanish court sentenced a former bank president to 18 months in prison Thursday after finding him guilty of trying to smuggle a painting by Pablo Picasso that was deemed a national treasure out of the country.
The court also fined ex-Bankinter head Jaime Botín $58.5 million and gave ownership of the painting to the Spanish state.
A team of Spanish police experts flew to the French island of Corsica in 2015 to retrieve Picasso’s “Head of a Young Woman,” a masterpiece valued at $26 million.
The work was owned by Botín, the former head of Bankinter and brother of the late Emilio Botín, the former head of the powerful Santander banking group.
Wildlife feeding costs Florida woman $53,000
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman who fed vultures, alligators and other wildlife behind her gated-community home has agreed to pay $53,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by homeowners association.
Judge Scott Kerner of Palm Beach County on Wednesday permanently enjoined Irma Acosta Arya from feeding wildlife and ordered her to pay up by Feb. 14, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Neighbors and the homeowners association said Acosta Arya’s nocturnal and daytime feedings attracted flocks of defecating and vomiting vultures, along with raccoons, alligators and bobcats.
The golf community borders the wildlife-filled Grassy Waters Preserve.
Family relieved woman found alive in CaliforniaBUTTE MEADOWS, Calif. —The family of a woman with dementia who survived for six days in her snowbound SUV in Northern California said they had feared the worst.
“We thought she was probably dead,” Laura Powell, stepdaughter of 68-year-old Paula Beth James, told a Sacramento TV station, KTXL.
A search helicopter flying over the remote community of Butte Meadows spotted James’ SUV on Wednesday. She disappeared Jan. 9.
James was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.