WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday rejected Roger Stone’s demand for a new trial, ruling that the jury forewoman in Stone’s trial was not substantially biased against President Donald Trump’s longtime political confidant.
The longtime confidante of President Trump had argued his convictions should be tossed because a juror was biased against him.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson decided that while the juror might have had strong opinions, she did not lie, nor did she have a bias about Stone.
The ruling came after Trump issued public statements stoking controversy over Stone’s case by attacking the integrity of the judge, jurors, federal prosecutors and the judicial system. The attacks were punctuated by the president’s criticism of the forewoman and Jackson as biased before and during Tuesday’s hearing — despite warnings by Attorney General William Barr to stop tweeting about Justice Department criminal cases.
WWII vet raises $16M for health service
LONDON — A 99-year-old World War II veteran has completed his quest to walk 100 laps of his garden in eastern England and raised $16 million for Britain’s National Health Service.
Tom Moore’s humble mission to support health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic became a national rallying point. Tens of thousands of Britons pledged donations as Moore pursued a goal of finishing the laps before his 100th birthday on April 30.
With the aid of a walking frame, he reached his target Thursday. Nine soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment, a unit linked to Moore’s former British army regiment, lined the paved walkway in his Bedfordshire backyard, forming an honor guard for the veteran’s final laps.
“I’ve fought so many battles and we’ve always won, and we’re going to win again,” Moore told British broadcaster ITV.
Actor known for burly frame, big voice, dies
NEW YORK — Brian Dennehy, the burly actor who started in films as a macho heavy and later in his career won plaudits for his stage work in plays by William Shakespeare, Anton Chekhov, Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller, has died. He was 81.
Dennehy died Wednesday night of natural causes in New Haven, Conn., according to Kate Cafaro of ICM Partners, the actor’s representatives.
Known for his broad frame, booming voice and ability to play good guys and bad guys with equal aplomb, Dennehy won two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, a Laurence Olivier Award and was nominated for six Emmys. He was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2010.
Tributes came from Hollywood and Broadway. Actor Michael McKean said Dennehy was “brilliant and versatile, a powerhouse actor and a very nice man as well.”
