NEW YORK — A key accuser in the New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein testified Monday that she stayed in touch with the once-powerful movie mogul after he allegedly raped her to protect her acting career as the defense sought to paint her as opportunistic manipulator.
Asked on cross-examination about warm emails she sent to Weinstein, the 34-year-old woman responded, “I wanted him to believe I wasn’t a threat,” she said. She later added: “I was afraid of his unpredictable anger.”
Defense lawyer Donna Rotunno, a known #MeToo skeptic, also grilled the woman about consensual sex with Weinstein that the accuser claimed only happened after “a long negotiation.” Even then, “I wasn’t happy to do it,” she said.
“You manipulated Mr. Weinstein every single time, isn’t that correct?” Rotunno asked.
She responded: “I felt there was an aspect to the way I felt I needed to protect myself that had an element of manipulation.”
At one point, Rotunno shot back: “You made a choice to have sexual encounters with Harvey Weinstein when you weren’t sexually attracted to him ... You liked the parties and you liked the power.”
The defense attorney also questioned the accuser about communications that provided Weinstein with her new phone number and encouraging him to get in touch.
One read: “I got a new number. Just wanted you to have it. Hope you are well and call me anytime, always good to hear your voice,” according to court papers.
At times during the cross-examination, the woman struggled to recall certain details and asked for a break, saying, “I’m getting a little foggy.”
The witness returned to the stand after she told jurors last week that Weinstein trapped her in a New York hotel room in March 2013, and ordered her to undress as he loomed over her, and then raped her.
A second attack came eight months later at a Los Angeles hotel after she told Weinstein that she was dating an actor, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.