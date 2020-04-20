SALEM, Ore. — Until Monday, Oregon was the only state that still allowed nonunanimous jury convictions.
The U.S. Supreme Court ended that in a decision involving a murder conviction in Louisiana, a state which, until 2019, had also allowed nonunanimous jury convictions. But the ruling also applied to Oregon’s law.
State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Oregon will now address “the many cases” that require review because of the decision.
“We have been expecting this ruling, and we’re well-prepared to address its significant consequences for Oregon’s justice system,” Rosenblum said.
The Supreme Court decision “has finally ended an unjust rule with a shameful past in Oregon,” said professor Aliza Kaplan, director of the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic at Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland, Ore.
In 1934, Oregon voters decided to amend the state constitution to allow split-jury verdicts — a decision fueled by white supremacy and anti-minority sentiment. First-degree murder convictions still required a unanimous jury verdict.
Cash Spencer was one of two jurors in a 2016 trial in Portland who voted that the defendant was innocent. She was also the only African American on the jury in which the defendant was also black.
The 10-2 conviction of Olan Williams for felony sodomy was all the more remarkable because a third juror had said she believed Williams was innocent, but changed her vote because she didn’t have child care and didn’t want to return the next day.
On Monday, Spencer applauded the Supreme Court ruling and said Williams’ conviction should be thrown out.
“I think it’s great news,” Spencer said. “When you think about something as serious as whether someone is guilty or innocent, you would want to know at least that it was determined unanimously.”
Marc Brown, an Oregon public defender who works on appeals, represents Williams.
“We are waiting to hear from the state about which cases they will agree should have new trials,” Brown said. “Our position is that any case in which the jury was not unanimous should go back for a new trial.”
It will be impossible to rectify cases going back almost 90 years, Brown noted.
“For many of those individuals, this decision comes too late but for many others, today’s decision will allow them an opportunity to have a new trial in which the state will truly have to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said in an email.
Justices side against homeowners in Superfund decision
The Supreme Court delivered a setback Monday to Montana homeowners who are seeking additional cleanup of arsenic left over from years of copper smelting.
The court said the homeowners cannot proceed with efforts to decontaminate their own property near the shuttered Anaconda smelter without the permission of the Environmental Protection Agency. But it did not order an end to the state court lawsuit that was under review.
The smelter, near the town of Opportunity, Mont., belongs to BP-owned Atlantic Richfield Co. and sits at the center of a 300-square-mile Superfund site. The company says it has spent $470 million to clean the site.
Homeowners who are dissatisfied with the EPA-ordered cleanup want Atlantic Richfield to pay for the removal of more arsenic-tainted soil from their properties. The Montana Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that their claims could proceed in state court.
But Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the high court that federal environmental law requires the homeowners to seek EPA approval for additional cleanup.
