GUIDELINES:
Bipartisan task force to work on how to reopen schools
RALEIGH — N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson on Thursday announced the creation of a task force to help guide the reopening of public schools in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools are closed for in-person instruction for the rest of the academic year with no certainty about when they’ll reopen.
Johnson said that the bipartisan Schools Reopening Task Force will work through the challenges of reopening, such as what social-distancing guidelines will be needed to allow students and teachers to safely return.
“We are getting the message out to parents and teachers that what we’re going through right now is not the new normal,” Johnson said at Thursday’s meeting of the State Board of Education.
A FIRST:
N.C. Court of Appeals uses internet to hear oral arguments
RALEIGH — The N.C. Court of Appeals made history Thursday by hearing oral arguments in a case for the first time over the internet.
Three judges from the 15-member court listened to attorneys through videoconferencing because of the statewide ban on mass gatherings that has shut down many government offices and businesses.
CORONAVIRUS:
Two mountain counties have no reported cases
BAKERSVILLE — The coronavirus pandemic has touched nearly every part of North Carolina. But as the outbreak has spread, two remote mountain counties have gone without a reported case.
Avery and Yancey counties boast the state’s highest elevation and some of its most famous scenery. So far, though, not a single resident has been infected with the highly contagious respiratory disease.
Both counties are thinly populated with roughly 18,000 people each.
Still, there are more than a dozen counties with fewer people that have cases. Tyrrell County, the state’s smallest with roughly 4,000 people, has four residents who are infected.
HOT SPOT: Another inmate at Goldsboro prison dies of COVID-19GOLDSBORO — A third North Carolina prison inmate has died from COVID-19, state officials said Thursday.
The inmate, a man in his 70s with other health problems, had been housed at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro, the site of one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the nation.
He was the second inmate at Neuse to die from COVID-19 complications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.