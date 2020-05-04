WASHINGTON — The secretary of the Senate has declined Joe Biden’s request to release any potential documents about an allegation of sexual assault against him from a former Senate staffer, citing confidentiality requirements.
Biden made the request Friday after delivering his first public comments responding to the allegation from former staffer Tara Reade that he sexually assaulted her in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the spring of 1993. Biden has denied the allegation.
In response, the secretary of the Senate told Biden’s legal counsel in an email that after reviewing the Government Employee Rights Act of 1991 and a Senate resolution regarding the release of Senate records, “based on the law’s strict confidentiality requirements,” the Senate legal counsel has advised the Secretary “has no discretion to disclose any such information.”
The Biden campaign followed up with three questions, asking if they could disclose whether the records exist, if there is anyone to whom the records could be disclosed and if the Senate could release any procedures used that would have overseen a sexual harassment complaint.
