The gunman who killed three U.S. sailors at a military base in Florida last year repeatedly communicated with al-Qaida operatives about planning in the months leading up to the attack, U.S. officials said Monday. They also lashed out at Apple for refusing to help them open the shooter’s phones so they could access key evidence.
Law enforcement officials discovered contacts between Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani and operatives of al-Qaida after FBI technicians succeeded on their own in breaking into two cellphones that had previously been locked and that the shooter, a Saudi Air Force officer, had tried to destroy before he was killed by law enforcement.
“We now have a clearer understanding of Alshamrani’s associations and activities in the years, months and days leading up to his attack,” Attorney General William Barr said at a news conference in which he sharply chastised Apple for not helping unlock the phones.
Alshamrani was killed by a sheriff’s deputy during the Dec. 6 rampage at a classroom building at Pensacola Naval Air Station. He had been undergoing flight training at Pensacola, where members of foreign militaries routinely receive instruction. In addition to the three sailors who died, eight other people were injured.
Once unlocked by the FBI, the phones revealed contact between Alshamrani and “dangerous” operatives from al-Qaida in the Arabian Pensinsula, U.S. officials said. They also showed that he had been radicalized since at least 2015, before he arrived in the U.S. and that he had been meticulous in his planning of an attack while in Florida.
Alsharamni created minicam videos as he cased a military school building and saved a will on his phone that purported to explain himself — the same document al-Qaida released two months after the shooting when it claimed responsibility for the attack, said FBI Director Chris Wray.
“He wasn’t just coordinating with them about planning and tactics,” Wray said. “He was helping the organization making the most it could out of his murders.”
Ky. mayor changes warrant, body cam rules
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police will be required to wear body cameras and will change a search warrant policy after their fatal shooting of a black emergency medical worker in her home, the city’s mayor said Monday.
Breonna Taylor, 26, was killed when police executed a no-knock search warrant for illegal drugs at her home on March 13. No drugs were found.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said officers in plainclothes units like the one that served a warrant at Taylor’s home will now wear the cameras during search warrants.
Fischer also said he is changing the policy on what police call “no-knock” search warrants. Police received permission from a judge to enter Taylor’s home without announcing their presence during the search. Fischer said the police chief will now need to sign off on those types of warrants before they are sent to a judge for approval.
“This is a step, but we know there needs to be more conversation on the use of these warrants,” Fischer said in an address streamed on the internet.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at officers, striking one during the warrant search. Walker has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer. An attorney for Walker has told media that Walker thought he was defending them from a break-in and even called 911.
Taylor was shot eight times. Police said they were returning fire after one officer was shot in the apartment and wounded. The lawsuit said police had already located the drug suspect they were seeking at a different location before executing the warrant at Taylor’s residence.
Officials: Militants killed 20 in Nigerian village
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Islamic extremists stormed a village just as people were preparing to break their Ramadan fast after sundown, killing at least 20 people in the first attack of its kind in northeastern Nigeria since the Muslim holy month began, authorities said Monday.
Witnesses said fighters from the extremist group Boko Haram carried out the attack in Gajigana, where they entered the opposite side of the village from where Nigerian soldiers were posted.
“The shootings were sudden and intense; people began to flee in all directions,” said Ba’an Bukar, a member of a local civilian defense group.
Audu Mustapha, a member of the Borno state House of Assembly, said 25 others were wounded in the attack.
The Associated Press
