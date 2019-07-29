ROME — One of two American teenagers jailed in Rome for allegedly slaying a police officer said he stabbed the plainclothes officer because he feared he was being strangled, according to a judge’s ruling obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.
Carabinieri paramilitary police Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega was stabbed 11 times and collapsed, bleeding profusely, on a street near the teens’ hotel on Friday after he and a fellow plainclothes officer confronted the Americans as part of an investigation into a cocaine deal the two were allegedly involved in. He died shortly afterward at a hospital.
Judge Chiara Gallo wrote in her ruling upholding the jailing of the two California residents that 19-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder told authorities he stabbed Cerciello Rega after he felt pressure on his neck.
But, the judge noted, Elder didn’t have any marks on his neck indicating an attempted strangulation.
Gallo said the young man’s friend and travel companion, 18-year-old Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, told investigators he wasn’t aware of the stabbing until Elder woke him up at their hotel hours later and told them he had “used a knife” and then washed it.
In a statement, the Elder family said they had been informed Monday that a U.S. government official in Rome had visited with Elder. “We continue to gather facts about his case through his legal representatives,” the family said.
Judge blocks Medicaid work requirements in N.H.
CONCORD, N.H. — A federal judge has blocked Medicaid work requirements in New Hampshire, ruling for a third time that the Trump administration hasn’t adequately addressed the potential loss of health coverage.
The ruling Monday by U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg in Washington comes four months after he blocked similar work requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky.
The judge said “we have all seen this movie before” and criticized the federal Health and Human Services Department for acknowledging the potential impact without analyzing it.
New Hampshire officials recently delayed implementation of the requirements after finding only a third of the 25,000 people subject to them were in compliance.
Rapper killed during music video shoot
PHILADELPHIA — A rapper killed Sunday night in a shooting that wounded five other people during a southwest Philadelphia music video shoot may also have been the target of early-morning gunfire the same day, police said.
Ezra Weah, 21, known as “Bankroll Gambino” in rap circles, was one of 10 people trying to film a music video when at least two people got out of a car and opened fire, Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said.
Weah was found on the porch steps with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other people were taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where one remained in critical condition Monday.
Utility settles lawsuit in gas explosions
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A series of class action lawsuits stemming from the natural gas explosions in Massachusetts have been settled for $143 million, the utility blamed for the disaster and lawyers for the plaintiffs announced Monday.
The settlement is subject to the approval of a judge, according to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, and its parent, NiSource Inc.
“Today marks another important step forward, as we continue to fulfill our commitment to residents and businesses,” NiSource President Joe Hamrock said in a statement.
The explosions and fires in the Merrimack Valley communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover on Sept. 13 killed one person, injured about 25 others, and damaged or destroyed more than 100 buildings. Many people were forced into temporary shelter, and thousands of homes and businesses went without natural gas service for weeks and even months during the winter.
Prison riot leaves at least 52 dead in Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO — At least 52 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organized crime groups at the Altamira prison in northern Brazil on Monday, according to prison officials.
Para state prison authorities said 16 of the victims were decapitated while others were asphyxiated.
The count of victims potentially could rise when authorities have searched all areas involved, state prisons chief Jarbas Vasconcelos said at a news conference.
Prison authorities said a fight erupted around 7 a.m., between the Rio de Janeiro-based Comando Vermelho and another group, Comando Classe A.
Two prison staff members were held hostage, but eventually released.
Authorities have not found any firearms following the riot, only makeshift knives.
Afghan soldier kills 2 U.S. service members
WASHINGTON — An Afghan soldier shot and killed two American service members in Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Monday.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity.
U.S. Central Command confirmed that two U.S. troops were killed, but said additional information is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.
According to officials, the Afghan soldier was wounded and is in custody. The shooting took place in Kandahar.
Guatemalan prosecutor wants asylum deal nixed
GUATEMALA CITY — Human rights prosecutor Jordán Rodas asked the Constitutional Court on Monday to nullify a deal President Jimmy Morales’ government signed with Washington forcing Salvadorans and Hondurans to request asylum in Guatemala instead of the United States.
The appeal argues that the agreement was signed under threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, who’d warned of possible tariffs or other consequences for Guatemala if it didn’t get on board.
“We presented an appeal for what was signed to be declared null and not take effect,” Rodas said. “Article 52 of the Vienna Convention signals that any treaty or agreement ... that has been obtained under threats is null.”
Rodas also asked for the removal and investigation of Foreign Minister Enrique Degenhart, who signed the document in Washington last week, arguing that he did not have the authority to do so. — Wire reports